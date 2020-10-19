 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 10.19.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19, the school announces - GoldandBlack.com

The wait is over, Lorenzo Neal finally is back: 'I feel great' - GoldandBlack.com

The envelope, please: Week 7 awards - GoldandBlack.com

College football bowl projections - CBSSports.com

Iowa at Purdue football | First and 10 - JCOnline.com

Time Warp--Oct. 17, 2009: With help from "Superman," Purdue dumps Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Opinion: Are student-athletes free to speak their minds? - Exponent.com

Who are the most disappointing teams of 2020 so far? - Yahoo.com

College football takeaways: Is Notre Dame actually underrated this season? - Yahoo.com

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore earns Big Ten preseason honors - JCOnline.com

SI's Top 10: It's Clemson, Alabama and the rest - SI.com

Can anyone in the SEC catch high-flying Alabama? - Yahoo.com

Overreactions, Week 7: Clemson, Alabama are quickly clinching playoff spots - CBSSports.com

Florida coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19 - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue lands commitment from Wisconsin tight end Drew Biber - GoldandBlack.com

Rivals250 in-state receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is a Purdue priority - GoldandBlack.com

Report: Omar Cooper, Mahamane Moussa in Lawrence North-Pike - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Trevion Williams bracing for critical role for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black LIVE Oct. 16 with guests Purdue Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Painter and junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue basketball prepared to stay ready 'no matter what gets thrown our way' - JCOnline.com

Five college basketball storylines to watch in 2020-21 season - CBSSports.com

Rick Pitino and college basketball's second-chance coaches discuss new challenges - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Club sports prepare for newly reinstated seasons - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jeff Bury (1956) Defensive Line, Football

Arnette Hallman (1958) Forward, Men's Basketball

Kieth Brown (1965) Offensive Guard, Football

