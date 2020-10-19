University Book Store Headlines: 10.19.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19, the school announces - GoldandBlack.com
The wait is over, Lorenzo Neal finally is back: 'I feel great' - GoldandBlack.com
The envelope, please: Week 7 awards - GoldandBlack.com
College football bowl projections - CBSSports.com
Iowa at Purdue football | First and 10 - JCOnline.com
Time Warp--Oct. 17, 2009: With help from "Superman," Purdue dumps Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Opinion: Are student-athletes free to speak their minds? - Exponent.com
Who are the most disappointing teams of 2020 so far? - Yahoo.com
College football takeaways: Is Notre Dame actually underrated this season? - Yahoo.com
Purdue receiver Rondale Moore earns Big Ten preseason honors - JCOnline.com
SI's Top 10: It's Clemson, Alabama and the rest - SI.com
Can anyone in the SEC catch high-flying Alabama? - Yahoo.com
Overreactions, Week 7: Clemson, Alabama are quickly clinching playoff spots - CBSSports.com
Florida coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19 - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue lands commitment from Wisconsin tight end Drew Biber - GoldandBlack.com
Rivals250 in-state receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is a Purdue priority - GoldandBlack.com
Report: Omar Cooper, Mahamane Moussa in Lawrence North-Pike - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Trevion Williams bracing for critical role for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black LIVE Oct. 16 with guests Purdue Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Painter and junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball prepared to stay ready 'no matter what gets thrown our way' - JCOnline.com
Five college basketball storylines to watch in 2020-21 season - CBSSports.com
Rick Pitino and college basketball's second-chance coaches discuss new challenges - ESPN.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Club sports prepare for newly reinstated seasons - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jeff Bury (1956) Defensive Line, Football
Arnette Hallman (1958) Forward, Men's Basketball
Kieth Brown (1965) Offensive Guard, Football
One more week 👀#BoilerUp | #LetsPlayFootball 🚂 pic.twitter.com/mZap80QZZo— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 17, 2020
