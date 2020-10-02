University Book Store Headlines: 10.2.2020
Gold and Black Report: Oct. 2 (WLFI)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Plummer? O'Connell? Burton? QB job up for grabs with no decision imminent - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm no fan of Big Ten fan ban - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Football: 3 biggest takeaways from Jeff Brohm's press conference - PurdueExponent.com
Quarterback room features competition - JCOnline.com
Changes made to tailgating and attendance ahead of football season - WLFI.com
Notre Dame's leadership is failing its students - SI.com
Game postponements forcing an unusual 2020 scheduling quirk: double byes - SI.com
Mountain West releases football schedule that features an unbalanced number of conference games - Yahoo.com
First College Football Playoff rankings moved back a week to Nov. 24 - Yahoo.com
The Six Pack: Alabama vs. Texas A&M, Georgia vs. Auburn highlight best Week 5 college football picks - CBSSports.com
California raises outdoor football practice group limits to 75 - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ryne Smith - GoldandBlack.com
Gonzaga, Baylor officially set for December matchup in Indianapolis - Yahoo.com
We all know it as "Holy Toledo!" But what play did @drewbrees call in the huddle?— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 1, 2020
Seth Morales, the man who caught the iconic TD, calls it out.
Relive @BoilerFootball's 2000 win vs. OSU at noon ET Saturday on BTN. #TBT pic.twitter.com/Bu3zivUnm9
The three outdoor pianos are located near the Purdue Memorial Union, Bell Tower and at the corner of Third Street and Martin Jischke Drive. https://t.co/Koc05cDoXq— Journal & Courier (@jconline) October 1, 2020
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
The New IU: What life is like in Bloomington during COVID-19 - HoosierNow.com
Sources: Patriot League to nix games in 2020 - ESPN.com
Purdue alleges trademark infringement in federal lawsuit - PurdueExponent.com
Purdue Sports Weekly | Sept. 30, 2020 https://t.co/uTzEh6hWCE— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) September 30, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
OCTOBER 2
Jim Colletto (1944) Head Coach, Football
Dan Smith (1954) Running Back, Football
Dale Schwan (1957) Offensive Guard, Football
Steve Powell (dec. 2018) (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football
Greg McQuay (1976) Center, Men's Basketball
Ron Mason (1977) Wide Receiver, Football
Isaac Haas (1995) Center, Basketball
OCTOBER 3
Barry Crayton (1957) Defensive End, Football
Tony Grant (1965) Linebacker, Football
Crishawn Long (2000) Linebacker, Football
David Berch (1977) Linebacker, Football
Sam Loebig (1997) Offensive Line, Football
OCTOBER 4
Barry Davis (1958) Wide Receiver, Football
Ray Gunner (1960) Offensive Guard, Football
Tom Jelesky (1960) Offensive Tackle, Football
Keith Wilson (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kevin Janiak (1970) Offensive Tackle, Football
Chad Manning (1974) Offensive Guard, Football
Ishmael Aristide (1990) Defensive Back, Football
