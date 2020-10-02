 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-02 06:15:46 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.2.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: Oct. 2 (WLFI)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Plummer? O'Connell? Burton? QB job up for grabs with no decision imminent - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm no fan of Big Ten fan ban - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Football: 3 biggest takeaways from Jeff Brohm's press conference - PurdueExponent.com

Quarterback room features competition - JCOnline.com

Changes made to tailgating and attendance ahead of football season - WLFI.com

Notre Dame's leadership is failing its students - SI.com

Game postponements forcing an unusual 2020 scheduling quirk: double byes - SI.com

Mountain West releases football schedule that features an unbalanced number of conference games - Yahoo.com

First College Football Playoff rankings moved back a week to Nov. 24 - Yahoo.com

The Six Pack: Alabama vs. Texas A&M, Georgia vs. Auburn highlight best Week 5 college football picks - CBSSports.com

California raises outdoor football practice group limits to 75 - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ryne Smith - GoldandBlack.com

Gonzaga, Baylor officially set for December matchup in Indianapolis - Yahoo.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

The New IU: What life is like in Bloomington during COVID-19 - HoosierNow.com

Sources: Patriot League to nix games in 2020 - ESPN.com

Purdue alleges trademark infringement in federal lawsuit - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

OCTOBER 2

Jim Colletto (1944) Head Coach, Football

Dan Smith (1954) Running Back, Football

Dale Schwan (1957) Offensive Guard, Football

Steve Powell (dec. 2018) (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football

Greg McQuay (1976) Center, Men's Basketball

Ron Mason (1977) Wide Receiver, Football

Isaac Haas (1995) Center, Basketball

OCTOBER 3

Barry Crayton (1957) Defensive End, Football

Tony Grant (1965) Linebacker, Football

Crishawn Long (2000) Linebacker, Football

David Berch (1977) Linebacker, Football

Sam Loebig (1997) Offensive Line, Football

OCTOBER 4

Barry Davis (1958) Wide Receiver, Football

Ray Gunner (1960) Offensive Guard, Football

Tom Jelesky (1960) Offensive Tackle, Football

Keith Wilson (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kevin Janiak (1970) Offensive Tackle, Football

Chad Manning (1974) Offensive Guard, Football

Ishmael Aristide (1990) Defensive Back, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}