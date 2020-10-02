Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: Oct. 2 (WLFI)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Plummer? O'Connell? Burton? QB job up for grabs with no decision imminent - GoldandBlack.com Brohm no fan of Big Ten fan ban - GoldandBlack.com Purdue Football: 3 biggest takeaways from Jeff Brohm's press conference - PurdueExponent.com Quarterback room features competition - JCOnline.com Changes made to tailgating and attendance ahead of football season - WLFI.com Notre Dame's leadership is failing its students - SI.com Game postponements forcing an unusual 2020 scheduling quirk: double byes - SI.com Mountain West releases football schedule that features an unbalanced number of conference games - Yahoo.com First College Football Playoff rankings moved back a week to Nov. 24 - Yahoo.com The Six Pack: Alabama vs. Texas A&M, Georgia vs. Auburn highlight best Week 5 college football picks - CBSSports.com California raises outdoor football practice group limits to 75 - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ryne Smith - GoldandBlack.com Gonzaga, Baylor officially set for December matchup in Indianapolis - Yahoo.com

We all know it as "Holy Toledo!" But what play did @drewbrees call in the huddle?



Seth Morales, the man who caught the iconic TD, calls it out.



Relive @BoilerFootball's 2000 win vs. OSU at noon ET Saturday on BTN. #TBT pic.twitter.com/Bu3zivUnm9 — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 1, 2020

The three outdoor pianos are located near the Purdue Memorial Union, Bell Tower and at the corner of Third Street and Martin Jischke Drive. https://t.co/Koc05cDoXq — Journal & Courier (@jconline) October 1, 2020

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

The New IU: What life is like in Bloomington during COVID-19 - HoosierNow.com Sources: Patriot League to nix games in 2020 - ESPN.com Purdue alleges trademark infringement in federal lawsuit - PurdueExponent.com

Purdue Sports Weekly | Sept. 30, 2020 https://t.co/uTzEh6hWCE — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) September 30, 2020

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY