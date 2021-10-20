University Book Store Headlines: 10.20.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Playing three QBs was elixir to what ailed Purdue offense - GoldandBlack.com
Obscure end zone fumble rule is vexing to many, including Brohm - GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com
Number Crunching: Week 8 - GoldandBlack.com
Game 7 Prep: Jeff Brohm press conference (Oct.18) - PurdueSports.com
Three-Point Stance: Ten best jobs, Ed Orgeron, hot seat - Rivals.com
Tracking Purdue's offense: Line takes step forward against Iowa - JCOnline.com
2021 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team - CBSSports.com
Tracking Purdue's defense: Turnovers, sacks can help Boilermakers reach elite level - JCOnline.com
College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 8 - CBSSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Ivey Tabbed to Jerry West Award Watch List - PurdueSports.com
2021-22 men's college basketball preview: Preseason picks, rankings, complete coverage - ESPN.com
The Gold Standard -- Season 2, Episode 4 - PurdueSports.com
College basketball No. 1-358 rankings - CBSSports.com
Ranking top early season tourneys - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue moves up to No. 18 in poll - PurdueSports.com
Dig City Season 3 Episode 9 - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Moore (1944) Offensive Guard, Football
Clifford Jones (1948) Halfback, Football
Chuck Piebes (1950) Defensive Back, Football
Jerry Chaney (1964) Running Back, Football
Anthony Rose (1965) Offensive Guard, Football
Tim Kehret (1970) Punter, Football
Errick Peck (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball
Simeon Smiley (1997) Cornerback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.