Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-22 08:17:59 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.22.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football


Upon further review: Week 8 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Report card -GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue upsets Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Date Driven: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Blog: Boilermaker Buzzsaw - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Post-game video: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm proves anything can happen at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Defense fueled rout - GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1 Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Jim Young, 1978 team on 'Gold and Black LIVE' - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

Baird: Purdue took hard road to beat Ohio State - Journal & Courier ($)

Game Week: Purdue at Michigan State - Journal & Courier ($)

Big Ten rankings: Michigan ascends to No. 1 - Journal & Courier ($)

Upset shows Purdue belongs in West race - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue grads fly F-18s at game - Journal & Courier ($)

Doyel - This was not your night Ohio State/Tyler Trent - Indystar.com

Thanks to Tyler Trent, we are all Boilermakers - Forbes

Trent provides inspiration - CBS Sports | ESPN.com | NCAA.com

ICYMI--"Gameday" Feature on Tyler Trent (above)

Recruiting

Basketball visitors - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boilermakers land Jalen Graham - GoldandBlack.com/Rivals.com

Monday Morning Recruiting Roundup - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue upset a big night for recruits, too - GoldandBlack.com

Basketball

Takeaways: Purdue's Saturday scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Other

No. 17 Purdue sweeps Ohio State - Purduesports.com

Team effort secures volleyball's win over Maryland - Purduesports.com

Soccer falls in season finale - Purduesports.com

Team effor

Boilermakers born today: Oct. 22

Don Gatch (1948) Football, Fullback

Keena Turner (1958) Football, Defensive end

Alvin McNair (1962) (dec), Football, Wide receiver

Rob Heller (1962) Football, Linebacker

Chris Baine (1965) Football, Defensive tackle

Mike Krabbe (1970) Football, Linebacker

Seth Morales (1979) Football, Wide receiver

Rafael Price (1983) Football, Free safety

Fjnbfcal4ou9iwp19jaa

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}