University Book Store Headlines: 10.22.18
Football
Upon further review: Week 8 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Report card -GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue upsets Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Date Driven: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Blog: Boilermaker Buzzsaw - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Post-game video: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm proves anything can happen at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Defense fueled rout - GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1 Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Jim Young, 1978 team on 'Gold and Black LIVE' - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com
Baird: Purdue took hard road to beat Ohio State - Journal & Courier ($)
Game Week: Purdue at Michigan State - Journal & Courier ($)
Big Ten rankings: Michigan ascends to No. 1 - Journal & Courier ($)
Upset shows Purdue belongs in West race - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue grads fly F-18s at game - Journal & Courier ($)
Doyel - This was not your night Ohio State/Tyler Trent - Indystar.com
Thanks to Tyler Trent, we are all Boilermakers - Forbes
Trent provides inspiration - CBS Sports | ESPN.com | NCAA.com
ICYMI--"Gameday" Feature on Tyler Trent (above)
Recruiting
Basketball visitors - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Boilermakers land Jalen Graham - GoldandBlack.com/Rivals.com
Monday Morning Recruiting Roundup - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue upset a big night for recruits, too - GoldandBlack.com
Basketball
Takeaways: Purdue's Saturday scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com
Two guys w/ the same barber. These 10 minutes were highlight of my weekend. Seeing this warrior back on campus in his role as inspirational leader was awesome. None of us know how many days we have left, but if we live each day like @theTylerTrent, our lives will be full. pic.twitter.com/SfleiQ8NvN— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) October 22, 2018
Olympic/Other
No. 17 Purdue sweeps Ohio State - Purduesports.com
Team effort secures volleyball's win over Maryland - Purduesports.com
Soccer falls in season finale - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Oct. 22
Don Gatch (1948) Football, Fullback
Keena Turner (1958) Football, Defensive end
Alvin McNair (1962) (dec), Football, Wide receiver
Rob Heller (1962) Football, Linebacker
Chris Baine (1965) Football, Defensive tackle
Mike Krabbe (1970) Football, Linebacker
Seth Morales (1979) Football, Wide receiver
Rafael Price (1983) Football, Free safety
