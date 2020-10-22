University Book Store Headlines: 10.22.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Karlaftis: 'We're really excited to get after it on Saturday' - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue petitioning to allow Brohm to communicate during game on Saturday - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the Pros: Week 6 - GoldandBlack.com
B1G power poll - GoldandBlack.com
Behind enemy lines: Purdue - HawkeyeReport.com
Purdue has playmakers but needs defense, running game to produce meaningful season - JCOnline.com
Purdue leans on toughness, energy to change trajectory of defense - JCOnline.com
Purdue files appeal to permit Jeff Brohm to communicate remotely during Saturday's game - JCOnline.com
WL mayor joins other city leaders in letter to Big Ten Conference - WLFI.com
Big Ten preview: Where does the conference fit in the CFP picture? - Yahoo.com
Countdown to kickoff: Purdue fans share plans for game day - WLFI.com
Ohio State prepares for run through Big Ten - CBSSports.com
Can the Big Ten shake up the College Football Playoff? - ESPN.com
Michigan stay-in-place order due to COVID-19 spike won't impact athletics - BleacherReport.com
Purdue's season-opener will feature a number of firsts for Brian Brohm - SaturdayTradition.com
Mike Locksley knows who Maryland football will start at quarterback, but he isn't sharing yet - WashingtonTimes.com
BYU star QB Zach Wilson turning heads at next level - Yahoo.com
Mayors of Big Ten cities send open letter to conference regarding their coronavirus concerns - Yahoo.com
Big day.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 20, 2020
It’s @nikebasketball shoe-fitting day. pic.twitter.com/csfDxhb3KX
Craig Terrill blocked it.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 21, 2020
Ashante Woodyard returned it.#OTD 2⃣0⃣ years ago, @BoilerFootball went into Camp Randall and stunned Wisconsin. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AV9mNrJGsq
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Boilers searching for leaders as they head into the season - PurdueExponent.com
Penn State's Pat Chambers resigns - Pennlive.com
Former Winthrop players accuse Gregg Marshall of racist, abusive behavior amid Wichita State investigation - Yahoo.com
The longest tenured Ray gives us our first run of the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/fMORxpu5CJ— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 21, 2020
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Purdue Athletics sets "More Than A Game" campaign goal - PurdueSports.com
Despite pandemic, restaurant expands to West Lafayette - PurdueExponent.com
Protect Purdue Ambassadors don't want to be 'tattletales' - PurdueExponent.com
Indoor seating available in select dining courts - PurdueExponent.com
Purdue joins universities, others in suit against Department of Labor - PurdueExponent.com
Will the show go on? Future of movie nights remains uncertain - PurdueExponent.com
Two years ago was a magical night for both Purdue and Tyler Trent.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 20, 2020
This night meant a lot to all of us, especially the Trent family.
Click the link to continue to help further his legacy and Hammer Down Cancer. ⬇️https://t.co/VloQVhpihy#TylerStrong 🚂 pic.twitter.com/BN2nJi02fZ
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Don Gatch (1948) Fullback, Football
Keena Turner (1958) Defensive End, Football
Alvin McNair (dec) (1962) Wide Receiver, Football
Rob Heller (1962) Linebacker, Football
Chris Baine (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Krabbe (1970) Linebacker, Football
Seth Morales (1979) Wide Receiver, Football
Rafael Price (1983) Free Safety, Football
Chris Mattson (1984) Long Snapper, Football
Just a reminder for Saturday's @BoilerFootball game with Iowa.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) October 20, 2020
We're gonna miss you all. pic.twitter.com/F2iNIC4IvI
