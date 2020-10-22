 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-22 06:01:36 -0500') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 10.22.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Karlaftis: 'We're really excited to get after it on Saturday' - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue petitioning to allow Brohm to communicate during game on Saturday - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in the Pros: Week 6 - GoldandBlack.com

B1G power poll - GoldandBlack.com

Behind enemy lines: Purdue - HawkeyeReport.com

Purdue has playmakers but needs defense, running game to produce meaningful season - JCOnline.com

Purdue leans on toughness, energy to change trajectory of defense - JCOnline.com

Purdue files appeal to permit Jeff Brohm to communicate remotely during Saturday's game - JCOnline.com

WL mayor joins other city leaders in letter to Big Ten Conference - WLFI.com

Big Ten preview: Where does the conference fit in the CFP picture? - Yahoo.com

Countdown to kickoff: Purdue fans share plans for game day - WLFI.com

Ohio State prepares for run through Big Ten - CBSSports.com

Can the Big Ten shake up the College Football Playoff? - ESPN.com

Michigan stay-in-place order due to COVID-19 spike won't impact athletics - BleacherReport.com

Purdue's season-opener will feature a number of firsts for Brian Brohm - SaturdayTradition.com

Mike Locksley knows who Maryland football will start at quarterback, but he isn't sharing yet - WashingtonTimes.com

BYU star QB Zach Wilson turning heads at next level - Yahoo.com

Mayors of Big Ten cities send open letter to conference regarding their coronavirus concerns - Yahoo.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Boilers searching for leaders as they head into the season - PurdueExponent.com

Penn State's Pat Chambers resigns - Pennlive.com

Former Winthrop players accuse Gregg Marshall of racist, abusive behavior amid Wichita State investigation - Yahoo.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Purdue Athletics sets "More Than A Game" campaign goal - PurdueSports.com

Despite pandemic, restaurant expands to West Lafayette - PurdueExponent.com

Protect Purdue Ambassadors don't want to be 'tattletales' - PurdueExponent.com

Indoor seating available in select dining courts - PurdueExponent.com

Purdue joins universities, others in suit against Department of Labor - PurdueExponent.com

Will the show go on? Future of movie nights remains uncertain - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Don Gatch (1948) Fullback, Football

Keena Turner (1958) Defensive End, Football

Alvin McNair (dec) (1962) Wide Receiver, Football

Rob Heller (1962) Linebacker, Football

Chris Baine (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mike Krabbe (1970) Linebacker, Football

Seth Morales (1979) Wide Receiver, Football

Rafael Price (1983) Free Safety, Football

Chris Mattson (1984) Long Snapper, Football

