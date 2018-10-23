University Book Store Headlines: 10.23.2018
The last 24 hours have been pretty good. 🔥🔥🔥#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/snIT4e8guq— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 23, 2018
FOOTBALL
Purdue sweeps weekly awards — GoldanBlack.com
Weekly Word: Why can't Rondale Moore be in the Heisman discussion now? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
'One-game season' motto to be put to test — GoldandBlack.com | CNHI
Data Driven: A look at Michigan State — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Major, Neal limited in practice this week — GoldandBlack.com
Real life, sports made Saturday night memorable at Purdue — Journal and Courier ($)
Ross-Ade renamed after big win — Journal and Courier ($)
Big Ten Power Rankings — BTN.com
BASKETBALL
Purdue opens No. 24 in the AP poll — AP
Women's Basketball: Harris, Oden named preseason All-Big Ten — PurdueSports.com
RECRUITING
Five-star center Hunter Dickinson discusses Purdue official visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
2020 offensive tackle on Purdue visit – GoldandBlack.com ($)
Commitent Tracker: How Purdue's 2019 commitments fared this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)
MISC.
Volleyball: A Holloway Halloween — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Lee Rose (1936) Head Coach, Men's Basketball
Bruce Crites (1965) Center, Football
Larry Sullivan (1968) Punter, Football
Joe Di Bella (1973) Fullback, Football
Brian Brohm (1985) Assistant Coach, Football
Dolapo Macarthy (1991) Wide Receiver, Football
Jon Octeus (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball
Tanner Hawthorne (1997) Offensive tackle, Football
