FOOTBALL

Purdue sweeps weekly awards — GoldanBlack.com

Weekly Word: Why can't Rondale Moore be in the Heisman discussion now? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

'One-game season' motto to be put to test — GoldandBlack.com | CNHI

Data Driven: A look at Michigan State — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Major, Neal limited in practice this week — GoldandBlack.com

Real life, sports made Saturday night memorable at Purdue — Journal and Courier ($)

Ross-Ade renamed after big win — Journal and Courier ($)

Big Ten Power Rankings — BTN.com

BASKETBALL


Purdue opens No. 24 in the AP poll — AP

Women's Basketball: Harris, Oden named preseason All-Big Ten — PurdueSports.com

RECRUITING

Five-star center Hunter Dickinson discusses Purdue official visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)

2020 offensive tackle on Purdue visit – GoldandBlack.com ($)

Commitent Tracker: How Purdue's 2019 commitments fared this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)


MISC.

Volleyball: A Holloway Halloween — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Lee Rose (1936) Head Coach, Men's Basketball

Bruce Crites (1965) Center, Football

Larry Sullivan (1968) Punter, Football

Joe Di Bella (1973) Fullback, Football

Brian Brohm (1985) Assistant Coach, Football

Dolapo Macarthy (1991) Wide Receiver, Football

Jon Octeus (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball

Tanner Hawthorne (1997) Offensive tackle, Football

