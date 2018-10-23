Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 10.24.2018

FOOTBALL

'Even when he's covered,' Rondale Moore is open — GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm on his future — GoldandBlack.com

Rondale Moore cracks Heisman Watch — ESPN.com

Hot Names, Hot Seats — SI.com

Bowl Projections — SI.com


Brohm radio appearances: Doug Gottlieb | JMV | Dan Dakich

BASKETBALL

USA Today Sports

Carsen Edwards headlines AP preseason All-American team — Associated Press

Nojel Eastern should loom large in more ways than one for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

RECRUITING

MISC.

Baseball: Two-run squeeze bunt decides opener — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Fred Arrington (1954) Linebacker, Football

Doug Lee (1964) Forward, Men's Basketball

Ralph Turner (1979) Strong Safety, Football

Chris Booker (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball

Paul Long (1984) Free Safety, Football

Reggie Pegram (1991) Running Back, Football

Tyler Hamilton (1998) Wide Receiver, Football

