FOOTBALL
'Even when he's covered,' Rondale Moore is open — GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Brohm on his future — GoldandBlack.com
Rondale Moore cracks Heisman Watch — ESPN.com
Hot Names, Hot Seats — SI.com
Bowl Projections — SI.com
Brohm radio appearances: Doug Gottlieb | JMV | Dan Dakich
Traded notes with @theTylerTrent after the Purdue game. He said it would fulfill a dream if we could work together. I said....so, let’s work together. Tyler will be on with me tomorrow night.— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 24, 2018
BASKETBALL
Carsen Edwards headlines AP preseason All-American team — Associated Press
Nojel Eastern should loom large in more ways than one for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
RECRUITING
MISC.
Baseball: Two-run squeeze bunt decides opener — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Fred Arrington (1954) Linebacker, Football
Doug Lee (1964) Forward, Men's Basketball
Ralph Turner (1979) Strong Safety, Football
Chris Booker (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball
Paul Long (1984) Free Safety, Football
Reggie Pegram (1991) Running Back, Football
Tyler Hamilton (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
