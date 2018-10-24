University Book Store Headlines: 10.24.2018
BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue expects benefits from West Virginia — Journal and Courier ($)
Painter talks college basketball trial — Journal and Courier ($)
Injury to Haas influenced rule change — Journal and Courier ($)
Matt Painter on Dan Dakich — 1070 The Fan
After guilty verdicts, how much will college basketball's most powerful man shake things up? — Yahoo Sports
Matt Painter pulled Robbie Hummel aside after practice and delivered a shocking message:— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) October 22, 2018
“He told me I was selfish because I wasn’t helping anyone else I needed to do more than set an example, so from then on I...tried to help us improve as a team.”https://t.co/9YwJoKeToI
FOOTBALL
Purdue defense bracing for 'real football' vs. Michigan State — GoldandBlack.com
Post-practice video — GoldandBlack.com
For the 'cradle of astronauts,' win over Ohio State felt like one giant leap — Washington Post
Blackmon's effort leads to starring role vs. Ohio State — CNHI ($)
Race for Big Ten West goes full throttle — Journal and Courier ($)
Big Ten West suddenly one of college football's most exciting races — SI.com
Jeff Brohm radio show updates — GoldandBlack.com ($)
College football's intriguing divisional races — Yahoo Sports
Joe Schopper details his big play vs. Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com
Which schools will pay to fire their coaches? — Yahoo Sports
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
LJ Scott needs big finish for Michigan State; MSU needs it too — Lansing State Journal
Purdue's season's taken off, and that's Michigan State's problem — Lansing State Journal
Mailbag: Which quarterback for Michigan State? — Detroit News
Lewerke mum on bum shoulder — Detroit Free Press
RECRUITING
New Purdue commitment Jalen Graham transitioning well to safety — GoldandBlack.com ($)
A 'great experience' for Purdue 2020 receiver target during visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gary Flagler (1954) Fullback, Football
Cedric Ferrell (1961) Defensive Back, Football
Steve Lutz (1972) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
Carol Duncan (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball
Jake Cunningham (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
