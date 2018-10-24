Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-24 23:27:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.24.2018

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Sfzisz0od8d0ns9ed4ev
Charles Jischke

BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue expects benefits from West Virginia — Journal and Courier ($)

Painter talks college basketball trial — Journal and Courier ($)

Injury to Haas influenced rule change — Journal and Courier ($)

Matt Painter on Dan Dakich — 1070 The Fan

After guilty verdicts, how much will college basketball's most powerful man shake things up? — Yahoo Sports

FOOTBALL

Purdue defense bracing for 'real football' vs. Michigan State — GoldandBlack.com

Post-practice video — GoldandBlack.com

For the 'cradle of astronauts,' win over Ohio State felt like one giant leap — Washington Post

Blackmon's effort leads to starring role vs. Ohio State — CNHI ($)

Race for Big Ten West goes full throttle — Journal and Courier ($)

Big Ten West suddenly one of college football's most exciting races — SI.com

Jeff Brohm radio show updates — GoldandBlack.com ($)

College football's intriguing divisional races — Yahoo Sports

Joe Schopper details his big play vs. Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com

Which schools will pay to fire their coaches? — Yahoo Sports

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

LJ Scott needs big finish for Michigan State; MSU needs it too — Lansing State Journal

Purdue's season's taken off, and that's Michigan State's problem — Lansing State Journal

Mailbag: Which quarterback for Michigan State? — Detroit News

Lewerke mum on bum shoulder — Detroit Free Press

RECRUITING

New Purdue commitment Jalen Graham transitioning well to safety — GoldandBlack.com ($)

A 'great experience' for Purdue 2020 receiver target during visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Gary Flagler (1954) Fullback, Football

Cedric Ferrell (1961) Defensive Back, Football

Steve Lutz (1972) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

Carol Duncan (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball

Jake Cunningham (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}