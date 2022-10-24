News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-24 07:28:49 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.24.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

To learn more about University Book Store click here

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three Thoughts from the Weekend - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

xx

PURDUE RECRUITING

XX

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Boilermaker divers medal at World Cup - Purduesports.com

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Fred Arrington (1954) Linebacker, Football

Doug Lee (1964) Forward, Men's Basketball

Ralph Turner (1979) Strong Safety, Football

Chris Booker (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball

Paul Long (1984) Free Safety, Football

Reggie Pegram (1991) Running Back, Football

Tyler Hamilton (1998) Wide Receiver, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}