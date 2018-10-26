Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 10.26.18

Football

How Jeff Brohm become the hottest name in coaching: Yahoosports

Brohm on job rumors - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Gold and Black Radio pre-MSU show - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue looking to seize opportunity - GoldandBlack.com

Notes from Thursday practice - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Video: Brohm from Thursday - GoldandBlack.com

Rivals rewind: Rondale Moore - Rivals.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-MSU - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Take two: Brohm and Louisville - Rivals.com

Moore takes talent to next level - Goshen News

Opponent view: Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Michigan State: Three things to watch - Journal & Courier ($)

Lombardi 100 percent certain he can be effective starter - Spartanmag.com ($)

Moore makes an outsized impact: The Athletic ($)

In the huddle with Ben Makowski - Journal & Courier ($)

Michigan State to pay honor to Tyler Trent with "Cancer Sucks" - Lansing State Journal

Lester invites Tyler Trent to Cubs home opener - Chicago Tribune

Brees auction deadline Oct.28 - Purduesports.com

Recruiting

JJ Weaver working toward late December decision - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Quick JJ Weaver update - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

$50 fines at Purdue for bad scooter riders - Journal & Courier ($)

Women's swimming visits Notre Dame - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers Born Today: Oct. 26

Darryl Zammit (1967) Football, Defensive tackle

Katie Gearlds (1984) Women's Basketball/Guard


Boilermakers born Saturday, Oct. 27

Charles Huston (1947) Fotoball, Guard

Bob Brumby (1948) Football, Linebacker

Jim Swank (1954) Football, Running back

Rick O'Leary (1955) Football, Offensive tackle

David Nugent (1977) Football, Defensive tackle

Michael Rouse III (1992) Football, Defensive tackle

Cameron Posey (1993) Football, Wide receiver

Domonique Young (1994) Football, Wide receiver

Boilermakers born Sunday, Oct. 28

Mike Bobinski (1957) Athletic Director

Alfie Hill (1971) Football, Offensive tackle

Tony Levine (1972) Football, Assistant coach

Greg Stevenart (1982) Football, Running Back

Dwight Mclean (1988) Football, Safety

Jordan Woods (1993) Football, Wide Receiver

