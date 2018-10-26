University Book Store Headlines: 10.26.18
Football
How Jeff Brohm become the hottest name in coaching: Yahoosports
Brohm on job rumors - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Gold and Black Radio pre-MSU show - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue looking to seize opportunity - GoldandBlack.com
Notes from Thursday practice - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Video: Brohm from Thursday - GoldandBlack.com
Rivals rewind: Rondale Moore - Rivals.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue-MSU - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Take two: Brohm and Louisville - Rivals.com
Moore takes talent to next level - Goshen News
Opponent view: Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Michigan State: Three things to watch - Journal & Courier ($)
Lombardi 100 percent certain he can be effective starter - Spartanmag.com ($)
Moore makes an outsized impact: The Athletic ($)
In the huddle with Ben Makowski - Journal & Courier ($)
Michigan State to pay honor to Tyler Trent with "Cancer Sucks" - Lansing State Journal
Lester invites Tyler Trent to Cubs home opener - Chicago Tribune
Brees auction deadline Oct.28 - Purduesports.com
Under Jeff Brohm, Purdue is 8-2 ATS as a dog with five outright wins. That includes outright wins in four of the last five instances, with the one loss coming to Missouri on a last-second FG. Michigan State is 0-5 ATS in its past five home games.— Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) October 26, 2018
Recruiting
JJ Weaver working toward late December decision - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Quick JJ Weaver update - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
$50 fines at Purdue for bad scooter riders - Journal & Courier ($)
Women's swimming visits Notre Dame - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers Born Today: Oct. 26
Darryl Zammit (1967) Football, Defensive tackle
Katie Gearlds (1984) Women's Basketball/Guard
Boilermakers born Saturday, Oct. 27
Charles Huston (1947) Fotoball, Guard
Bob Brumby (1948) Football, Linebacker
Jim Swank (1954) Football, Running back
Rick O'Leary (1955) Football, Offensive tackle
David Nugent (1977) Football, Defensive tackle
Michael Rouse III (1992) Football, Defensive tackle
Cameron Posey (1993) Football, Wide receiver
Domonique Young (1994) Football, Wide receiver
Boilermakers born Sunday, Oct. 28
Mike Bobinski (1957) Athletic Director
Alfie Hill (1971) Football, Offensive tackle
Tony Levine (1972) Football, Assistant coach
Greg Stevenart (1982) Football, Running Back
Dwight Mclean (1988) Football, Safety
Jordan Woods (1993) Football, Wide Receiver
