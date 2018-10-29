Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 07:19:22 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.29.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Report card: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Upon Further Review: Week 9 - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue falls flat in 23-13 loss - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten power rankings: Northwestern takes control - Journal & Courier ($)

Data Driven: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com ($)

MSU Defense keeps Moore from big plays - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue looking for formula against elite Big Ten defenses - Journal & Courier ($)

Gold and Black Radio: Monday at 10 - GoldandBlack.com

Baird: Loss hinged on little things - Journal & Courier ($)

Post-game video: MSU - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Blog: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Lombardi leads MSU to massive win over Purdue - Lansing State Journal

MSU notebook - GoldandBlack.com | Greensburg Daily News

The 3-2-1 of MSU's win over Purdue - Spartanmag.com

Iowa News and Notes - Hawkeye Report $ (Rivals)

Hawkeye football: Up Next - Quad City Times

SVP calls into Dan Dakich Show on Tyler Strong - 1070TheFan

Basketball

Notes from Purdue's scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Monday morning recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Recruiting

Quick update: Milton Wright - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Volleyball stuns No. 4 Penn State - Journal & Courier ($)

Volleyball beats Rutgers in 4 - Purduesports.com

Cross Country has best performance in 33 years - Purduesports.com

Breaststroke, springboard sweeps in South Bend - Purduesports.com

Men's tennis sweeps Day 2 - Purduesports.com


Boilermakers born today: Oct. 29

Mike Terrizzi (1953) Football, Quarterback, Punter

Mike Segard (1979) Football, Quarterback

Jason Leimberger (1982) Football, Linebacker

Mike Durrett (1984) Football, Linebacker

Collin Link (1991) Football, Linebacker

Karissa McLaughlin (1998) Women's basketball,

{{ article.author_name }}