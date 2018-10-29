University Book Store Headlines: 10.29.18
Football
Report card: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Upon Further Review: Week 9 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue falls flat in 23-13 loss - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten power rankings: Northwestern takes control - Journal & Courier ($)
Data Driven: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com ($)
MSU Defense keeps Moore from big plays - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue looking for formula against elite Big Ten defenses - Journal & Courier ($)
Gold and Black Radio: Monday at 10 - GoldandBlack.com
Baird: Loss hinged on little things - Journal & Courier ($)
Post-game video: MSU - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Blog: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Lombardi leads MSU to massive win over Purdue - Lansing State Journal
MSU notebook - GoldandBlack.com | Greensburg Daily News
The 3-2-1 of MSU's win over Purdue - Spartanmag.com
Iowa News and Notes - Hawkeye Report $ (Rivals)
Hawkeye football: Up Next - Quad City Times
SVP calls into Dan Dakich Show on Tyler Strong - 1070TheFan
NO REGARD! 🤭#Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/nyx3ACXcZ8— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 28, 2018
Basketball
Notes from Purdue's scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Monday morning recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Recruiting
Quick update: Milton Wright - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Woke up to review video. This is a rally to begin set 4 in @PurdueVB’s 5-set comeback win at Penn State. This is an example of how our Boilers came back from the dead to win their 19th match in 23 tries. Defense Wins! Come celebrate this team on Wednesday vs. Sparty in Holloway! pic.twitter.com/At3LvBiorj— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) October 28, 2018
Olympic/Other
Volleyball stuns No. 4 Penn State - Journal & Courier ($)
Volleyball beats Rutgers in 4 - Purduesports.com
Cross Country has best performance in 33 years - Purduesports.com
Breaststroke, springboard sweeps in South Bend - Purduesports.com
Men's tennis sweeps Day 2 - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Oct. 29
Mike Terrizzi (1953) Football, Quarterback, Punter
Mike Segard (1979) Football, Quarterback
Jason Leimberger (1982) Football, Linebacker
Mike Durrett (1984) Football, Linebacker
Collin Link (1991) Football, Linebacker
Karissa McLaughlin (1998) Women's basketball,
