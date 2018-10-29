University Book Store Headlines: 10.30.2018
FOOTBALL
Purdue hits November with plenty at stake — Journal and Courier ($) | CNHI ($)
Jeff Brohm 'lost a lot of sleep' over coverage vs. Michigan State pass coverage — GoldandBlack.com
Brohm on targeting no-call, more — GoldandBlack.com
Rondale Moore named a Maxwell Award semifinalist — PurdueSports.com
Markus Bailey named a Butkus Award semifinalist — PurdueSports.com
Early Look: Iowa — GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: A PFF look at Iowa — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Purdue is a good football job now — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: The Internet twisted Jeff Brohm's words — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Power 5 conference rankings through Week 9 — ESPN.com
Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9 — BTN.com
Packed Gold and Black Radio podcast: Analysis and aftermath of #Purdue's loss, November football recruiting and the basketball exhibition: https://t.co/aFxecrmMfw— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) October 29, 2018
BASKETBALL
Larry Clisby calling own comeback story — Journal and Courier ($)
Ranking every team 1 through 353 — ESPN.com ($)
The impact transfers who'll shape the 2018-19 season — SI.com
RECRUITING
Malik Hall announcing Thursday — GoldandBlack.com
George Karlaftis presented with All-American Bowl jersey — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
Commitment Tracker: How Purdue's 2019 recruits fared this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup — GoldandBlack.com ($)
More than thankful to have this opportunity🙏🏽…Stay tuned to @chimininmedia, decision coming 11.1.18 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gwdZSZeKgx— Malik Hall (@iammalikhall) October 29, 2018
MISC.
Golf: Purdue struggles in Round 2 in Hawaii — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gary Emanuel (1958) Assistant Coach, Football
Rodney Carter (1964) Running Back, Football
Dray Mason (1985) Running Back, Football
Danielle Campbell (1987) Center, Women's Basketball
DJ Donley (1988) Wide Receiver, Football
Donnie Hale (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball
