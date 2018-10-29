Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Packed Gold and Black Radio podcast: Analysis and aftermath of #Purdue 's loss, November football recruiting and the basketball exhibition: https://t.co/aFxecrmMfw

More than thankful to have this opportunity🙏🏽…Stay tuned to @chimininmedia , decision coming 11.1.18 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gwdZSZeKgx

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.