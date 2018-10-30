University Book Store Headlines: 10.31.2018
FOOTBALL
Wide receivers must generate big-play momentum for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue focuses on 'small stuff' — GoldandBlack.com
Number Crunching: Weeks 8-9 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Northwestern runs the Big Ten West — SI.com
Iowa QB's thumb, confidence under the microscope heading to Purdue — Cedar Rapids Gazette
BASKETBALL
ESPN Preseason All-America team — ESPN.com
As Purdue transitions to very new team, turnovers and guard play loom large — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue newcomer to watch and breakout player — Journal and Courier ($)
RECRUITING
Four-star wide receiver Milton Wright officially visiting this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)
MISC.
Volleyball: Atkinson named Player-of-the-Week — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Purdue closes out fall with 10th-place showing in Hawaii — PurdueSports.com
Cross Country: Hanawalt, Slamkowski honored — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Adam Rempe (1963) Linebacker, Football
Ross Rinehart (1971) Linebacker, Football
Charlie Stephens (1972) Tight End, Football
Josh Tomsheck (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football
Keyon Brown (1987) Defensive End, Football
Robert Maci (1989) Defensive End, Football
