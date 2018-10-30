Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 10.31.2018

GoldandBlack.com staff

FOOTBALL

Wide receivers must generate big-play momentum for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue focuses on 'small stuff' — GoldandBlack.com

Number Crunching: Weeks 8-9 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Northwestern runs the Big Ten West — SI.com

Iowa QB's thumb, confidence under the microscope heading to Purdue — Cedar Rapids Gazette

BASKETBALL

ESPN Preseason All-America team — ESPN.com

As Purdue transitions to very new team, turnovers and guard play loom large — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue newcomer to watch and breakout player — Journal and Courier ($)

RECRUITING

Four-star wide receiver Milton Wright officially visiting this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)

MISC.


Volleyball: Atkinson named Player-of-the-Week — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Purdue closes out fall with 10th-place showing in Hawaii — PurdueSports.com

Cross Country: Hanawalt, Slamkowski honored — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Adam Rempe (1963) Linebacker, Football

Ross Rinehart (1971) Linebacker, Football

Charlie Stephens (1972) Tight End, Football

Josh Tomsheck (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football

Keyon Brown (1987) Defensive End, Football

Robert Maci (1989) Defensive End, Football

{{ article.author_name }}