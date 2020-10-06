University Book Store Headlines: 10.6.2020
NFL Leaders in QBR 👑— IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) October 6, 2020
1. Aaron Rodgers - 92.8
2. Patrick Mahomes - 87.7
3. Josh Allen - 87.1
4. Russell Wilson - 82.8
5. Drew Brees - 79.9
6. Lamar Jackson - 78.4
7. Derek Carr - 77.1
8. Dak Prescott - 76.5
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Gold and Black Radio: Breaking down Diaco's defense - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the Pros: Week 4 - GoldandBlack.com
Baptism by fire has forged Plummer - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Preseason projection: Trevian Williams - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
No active COVID cases for Purdue athletics - GoldandBlack.com
Ware named to NCAA oversight committee - Purduesports.com
NCAA staff reductions will have ripple effect - Veritas
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Cleo Peete (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Doug DeVos (1963) Quarterback, Football
Wayne Finchum (1976) Offensive Guard, Football
Kenneth Lowe (1980) Point Guard, Men's Basketball
Jeremy Burnett (1983) Free Safety, Football
