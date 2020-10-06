 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-06 07:43:42 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.6.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Gold and Black Radio: Breaking down Diaco's defense - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in the Pros: Week 4 - GoldandBlack.com

Baptism by fire has forged Plummer - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Preseason projection: Trevian Williams - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

No active COVID cases for Purdue athletics - GoldandBlack.com

Ware named to NCAA oversight committee - Purduesports.com

NCAA staff reductions will have ripple effect - Veritas

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Cleo Peete (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Doug DeVos (1963) Quarterback, Football

Wayne Finchum (1976) Offensive Guard, Football

Kenneth Lowe (1980) Point Guard, Men's Basketball

Jeremy Burnett (1983) Free Safety, Football

{{ article.author_name }}