University Book Store Headlines: 10.7.2022
To learn more about University Book Store click here
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Jeff Brohm optimistic Jalen Graham will play at Maryland — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football notebook: Purdue packs punch when it packs its bags — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The 3-2-1: Can Purdue win the wide-open West? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Big Ten Picks — CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Zach Edey named unanimous preseason All-Big Ten — Big Ten | PurdueSports.com
BO: Purdue basketball preseason practice notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Purdue hosts a blue-chip basketball visitor and offers a new quarterback target — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Garrett (1952) Center, Men's Basketball
Wade Warner (1975) Quarterback, Football
Colton McKey (1988) Tight End, Football
Scott Martin (1988) Forward, Men's Basketball
Saturday, Oct. 8
John Reifenrath (1951) Center, Football
Frank Doria (1959) Fullback, Football
Tim Clark (1961) Kicker, Football
Jon Blackman (1975) Tight End, Football
Jacques Reeves (1982) Cornerback, Football
Sunday, Oct. 9
William Franklin (1949) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Ty Perry (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football
Dick Albaugh (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Rickie Woltman (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball
Andy Kissner (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football
Bruce Brineman (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jimmy Ladd (1985) Linebacker , Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.