University Book Store Headlines: 10.7.2022

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Jeff Brohm optimistic Jalen Graham will play at Maryland — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football notebook: Purdue packs punch when it packs its bags — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The 3-2-1: Can Purdue win the wide-open West? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Big Ten Picks — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Zach Edey named unanimous preseason All-Big Ten — Big Ten | PurdueSports.com

BO: Purdue basketball preseason practice notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue hosts a blue-chip basketball visitor and offers a new quarterback target — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Garrett (1952) Center, Men's Basketball

Wade Warner (1975) Quarterback, Football

Colton McKey (1988) Tight End, Football

Scott Martin (1988) Forward, Men's Basketball

Saturday, Oct. 8

John Reifenrath (1951) Center, Football

Frank Doria (1959) Fullback, Football

Tim Clark (1961) Kicker, Football

Jon Blackman (1975) Tight End, Football

Jacques Reeves (1982) Cornerback, Football

Sunday, Oct. 9

William Franklin (1949) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Ty Perry (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football

Dick Albaugh (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Rickie Woltman (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball

Andy Kissner (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football

Bruce Brineman (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jimmy Ladd (1985) Linebacker , Football

{{ article.author_name }}