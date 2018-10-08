Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 10.8.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
Football

Red Zone offense an emphasis during bye week - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm on red-shirt rule 'I told you so' - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue offense looks to keep momentum after bye week - Journal & Courier ($)

Big Ten power rankings: Northwestern on rise - Journal & Courier ($)

Doyel: Brees once deemed too short, about to break passing record - Indystar.com

How the NFL, Hall of Fame plans to handle Brees' record-breaking moment - NOLA.com

Brees' receivers reveal 18 years of greatness - ESPN.com

Beating Rutgers good, beating Purdue would be better for Illinois - Champaign News-Gazette

Illinois rushes by Scarlet Knights - Orange and Blue (Rivals)

Ninkovich gives pep talk at local high school - Chicago Tribune

Illinois-Rutgers PFF rankings - Orange and Blue News (Rivals)

Recruiting

Monday morning recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Avon's Sampson decommits Ohio State, and commits to IU plus David Bell update - Indystar.com

Video: David Bell vs. Carmel - GoldandBlack.com


Basketball

Values which keyed Purdue's turnaround, again will be crucial - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue has zero tolerance on turnovers - CBS Sports

Versyp: This is the uptick year - Journal & Courier ($)

Cline talks leadership - Kent Sterling Show

Indiana among states who would produce best college all-star teams - NCAA.com

Olympic/Other

Boilers open intercollegiate golf play at The Grove - Purduesports.com

Volleyball splits on road, ends with big win at MSU - Purduesports.com

VB stopped by Michigan - Purduesports.com

Badgers upend soccer senior day - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Oct. 8

John Reifentrath (1951) Football, Center

Frank Doria (1959) Football, Fullback

Tim Clark (1961) Football, Kicker

Jon Blackman (1975) Football, Tight end

Jacques Reeves (1982) Football, Cornerback

