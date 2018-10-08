University Book Store Headlines: 10.8.18
Football
Red Zone offense an emphasis during bye week - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm on red-shirt rule 'I told you so' - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue offense looks to keep momentum after bye week - Journal & Courier ($)
Big Ten power rankings: Northwestern on rise - Journal & Courier ($)
Doyel: Brees once deemed too short, about to break passing record - Indystar.com
How the NFL, Hall of Fame plans to handle Brees' record-breaking moment - NOLA.com
Brees' receivers reveal 18 years of greatness - ESPN.com
Beating Rutgers good, beating Purdue would be better for Illinois - Champaign News-Gazette
Illinois rushes by Scarlet Knights - Orange and Blue (Rivals)
Ninkovich gives pep talk at local high school - Chicago Tribune
Illinois-Rutgers PFF rankings - Orange and Blue News (Rivals)
👀 @david_blough10’s last 3 games 👀— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 5, 2018
85 of 125 passing ✔️
1,196 yards passing ✔️
7 passing touchdowns ✔️
2 rushing touchdowns ✔️
School-record 572 yards passing in a game ✔️
B1G-record 590 yards of total offense in a game ✔️#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/chIdKdPdNs
Recruiting
Monday morning recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Avon's Sampson decommits Ohio State, and commits to IU plus David Bell update - Indystar.com
Video: David Bell vs. Carmel - GoldandBlack.com
Basketball
Values which keyed Purdue's turnaround, again will be crucial - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue has zero tolerance on turnovers - CBS Sports
Versyp: This is the uptick year - Journal & Courier ($)
Cline talks leadership - Kent Sterling Show
Indiana among states who would produce best college all-star teams - NCAA.com
Olympic/Other
Boilers open intercollegiate golf play at The Grove - Purduesports.com
Volleyball splits on road, ends with big win at MSU - Purduesports.com
VB stopped by Michigan - Purduesports.com
Badgers upend soccer senior day - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Oct. 8
John Reifentrath (1951) Football, Center
Frank Doria (1959) Football, Fullback
Tim Clark (1961) Football, Kicker
Jon Blackman (1975) Football, Tight end
Jacques Reeves (1982) Football, Cornerback
