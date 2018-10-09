Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 10.9.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Brohm applauds Brees in record accomplishment - GoldandBlack.com

Brees gets choked up when talking about record - NFL.com

Brees grateful to share history with New Orleans fans - NOLA.com

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue gets ready for Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

In NFL good news out-duels politics - USA Today

Early Look: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Brees breaks all-time passing yardage record - Deadspin

Defensive mission vs. Illinois: All eyes on run - GoldandBlack.com

Herdman's health improved - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Brohm on Illinois and more - GoldandBlack.com

Gameweek: Purdue at Illinois - Journal & Courier ($)

Ball security looms large for Purdue at Illinois - Journal & Courier ($)

Down and Distance: Week 6 - Purduesports.com

Perfect Warriors: Episode 4 - Purduesports.com

Basketball

Weekly Word: Hoops, Brees, Bell-cow recruit and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Baird's preseason All-Big Ten ballot - Journal & Courier ($)

Recruiting

Big man Dickinson likes Purdue's record with big men - Indystar.com

Olympic/Other

'First Man' Armstrong took his first steps at Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Oct. 9

William Franklin (1949) Men's Basketball, Center/Forward

Ty Perry (1954) Football, Defensive tackle

Dick Albaugh, (1956) Football, Defensive back

Andy Kissner (1966) Football, Offensive tackle

Bruce Brineman (1966) Football, Offensive tackle

Jimmy Ladd (1985) Football, Linebacker

{{ article.author_name }}