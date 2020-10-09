 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 10.9.2020

Tight ends talk after practice

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Piferi moves to tight end - GoldandBlack.com

TE group needs seasoning - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue seniors have a choice to make after season - GoldandBlack.com

Depth at safety buoys Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Transfer quarterback fitting in - Exponent

Iowa's Dane Belton impressive - Des Moines Register

Iowa's Depth Chart - Hawk Central

Gold and Black Report: Oct. 9

PURDUE RECRUITING

JFQ Lending presents: Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Preseason prospectus: Sasha Stefanovic - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-West Virginia game apparently cancelled - Morgantown Dominion Post

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

ICYMI: Column: A Plea for Time - Exponent

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

William Franklin (1949) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Ty Perry (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football

Dick Albaugh (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Rickie Woltman (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball

Andy Kissner (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football

Bruce Brineman (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jimmy Ladd (1985) Linebacker , Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN OCT. 10 (SATURDAY)

Tom Gibson (1955) Offensive Guard, Football

Roger Williams (1956) Middle Guard, Football

Russell Pope (1957) Running Back, Football

Jim Knolinski (1961) Tight End, Football

Joe Gampfer (1961) Center, Men's Basketball

Dave Cravens (1962) Offensive Tackle, Football

Scott Kurz (1978) Kicker-Punter, Football

Joe Webster (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mike Rhinehart (1982) Tight End, Football

Jerry Wasikowski (1985) Tight End, Football

Jake Replogle (1994) Defensive End, Football

Miracle Gray (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball

Jack Sullivan (1999) Defensive Line, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN  SUNDAY (OCT. 11)

Jeff Jones (1950) Offensive End/QB/Kicker, Football

Jim Fritzsche (1960) Offensive Tackle, Football

John Fitzpatrick (1960) Offensive Guard, Football

Scott Kalinoski (1966) Strong Safety, Football

Tarrance Crump (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bubba Day (1988) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jason Tretter (1994) Offensive Lineman, Football

Bree Horrocks (1995) Center, Women's Basketball

Maliq Carr (2001) Wide Receiver, Football

