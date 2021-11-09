University Book Store Headlines: 11.09.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue cashed in on trick play called 'Money One' in upset of Michigan St. - GoldandBlack.com
First, No. 2 Iowa went down, then No. 5 MSU. Is No. 6 Ohio State next? - GoldandBlack.com
Aidan O'Connell named Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten power poll: Now would be a good time to start fearing Bucky - GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Brohm press conference updates - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue remains in contention for Big Ten West title - JCOnline.com
Tailgate Guide: Linebacker holds secondary together for Boilers - Exponent.com
Scott Frost will be back in 2022 for a fifth season - HuskerOnline.com
Breaking down Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell's numbers against Michigan State - JCOnline.com
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh says Big Ten acknowledged officiating mistakes in loss to Michigan State - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
The 411: #7 Purdue's exhibition vs. Bellarmine - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Value, defense and more - GoldandBlack.com
USA Basketball experience helps Purdue's Caleb Furst ease into freshman season - JCOnline.com
Men's college hoops primer: Top 5 returning players, Final Four favorites, sleepers and more - Yahoo.com
College basketball 2021-22: Men's Final Four picks, player of the year predictions - ESPN.com
College basketball predictions: Expert picks for 2022 Final Four and NCAA Tournament champion - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 12 - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue Volleyball: Boilers earn two east coast wins - Exponent.com
Board of trustees to meet in executive session Thursday - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jeff Lindsay (1985) Tight End, Football
Jack De Boef (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football
Zane Greene (2000) Defensive Back, Football
