University Book Store Headlines: 11.10.2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm: 'I really don't know what more he can prove' - GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue ranked No. 19 in CFP poll - GoldandBlack.com
Number crunching: Week 11 - GoldandBlack.com
2022 NFL draft: Matt Corral outshines Malik Willis in QB showdown - Yahoo.com
Heisman watch - Yahoo.com
Forde-Yard Dash: Who are the upset masters of college football? - SI.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Bellarmine - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Bellarmine - GoldandBlack.com
Offense carries Purdue in season opener vs. Bellarmine - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Bellarmine - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilermaker defense locked in all "knight" - Exponent.com
Trey Kaufman-Renn expected to redshirt this season - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com Game Thread: Purdue-Bellarmine - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball unloads 16 3-pointers in rout over Bellarmine - JCOnline.com
Preseason bracket - SI.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
West Lafayette ranked among safest college towns - Exponent.com
Tailgate troubles to parking profits - Exponent.com
Purdue soccer cherishes hosting first-round NCAA tournament match against Loyola - JCOnline.com
WL mayor speaks about death threats tied to pandemic decisions - WLFI.com
'We're going to run with it' | New era of Purdue women's basketball begins - JCOnline.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Doyle (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
Lee Johnson (1975) Linebacker, Football
Brian Koppen (1978) Offensive Guard, Football
Bruce Gordon (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Matt Turner (1982) Center, Football
