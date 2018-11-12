Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Thoughts on Brohm, Purdue's loss: https://t.co/wE9qaPQQhG

Some thoughts on Brohm and Louisville - GoldandBlack.com ($)

More thoughts on Brohm - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Louisville job and Brohm, what it means - Journal & Courier ($)

Take 2: How likely is it that Jeff Brohm takes Louisville job: Rivals.com

Will Jeff Brohm be Louisville's next coach? - Courier - Journal

Tyra called audible in Petrino firing - Courier-Journal

All eyes on Brohm - Louisville Rivals (Cardinal Sports)

Purdue frets about Brohm leaving - USA Today

Upon further review: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Report card: Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal & Courier

Video: Loss definitely slap in face - GoldandBlack.com

Embarrassing loss to Minny not indication of Purdue's future - Journal & Courier

Game week: Wisconsin - Journal & Courier

Thieneman out 'for a while' - GoldandBlack.com

Minnesota game story - GoldandBlack.com

'Selfish' penalties must be addressed - GoldandBlack.com

Is this progress for inconsistent IU? - Indystar.com

Gold and Black LIVE: Schweigert, Tyler Trent guests - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com