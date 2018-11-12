University Book Store Headlines: 11.12.18
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Thoughts on Brohm, Purdue's loss: https://t.co/wE9qaPQQhG— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 12, 2018
Football
Some thoughts on Brohm and Louisville - GoldandBlack.com ($)
More thoughts on Brohm - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Louisville job and Brohm, what it means - Journal & Courier ($)
Take 2: How likely is it that Jeff Brohm takes Louisville job: Rivals.com
Will Jeff Brohm be Louisville's next coach? - Courier - Journal
Tyra called audible in Petrino firing - Courier-Journal
All eyes on Brohm - Louisville Rivals (Cardinal Sports)
Purdue frets about Brohm leaving - USA Today
Upon further review: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Report card: Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal & Courier
Video: Loss definitely slap in face - GoldandBlack.com
Embarrassing loss to Minny not indication of Purdue's future - Journal & Courier
Game week: Wisconsin - Journal & Courier
Thieneman out 'for a while' - GoldandBlack.com
Minnesota game story - GoldandBlack.com
'Selfish' penalties must be addressed - GoldandBlack.com
Is this progress for inconsistent IU? - Indystar.com
Gold and Black LIVE: Schweigert, Tyler Trent guests - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com
Asked if he feels pressure to hire the one guy everybody wants (Jeff Brohm), Vince Tyra said it’s not worth speculating until the end of season. Wants a coach who really wants to be here.— rickbozich (@rickbozich) November 11, 2018
Basketball
Eastern stands tall in win over Ball State - GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1 in win over Ball State - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Stat blast: Purdue-Ball State - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Doyel: This year's roster a weird mix - Indystar.com
Recruiting
Nnaji breaks down finalists - Rivals.com
Olympic/Other
VB falls at No. 3 Minnesota - Purduesports.com
VB edged at Wisconsin - Purduesports.com
Women's hoops beats Harvard - Purduesports.com
Three tennis champions at UNLV - Purduesports.com
Trio of wrestlers win titles - Purduesports.com
Women
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays today: Nov. 12
John Macon (1958) Football, Running back
Joe Hagins (1973) Football, Linebacker
Courtland Byrd (1974) Football, Defensive bac
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.