University Book Store Headlines: 11.12.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football 

Some thoughts on Brohm and Louisville - GoldandBlack.com ($)

More thoughts on Brohm - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Louisville job and Brohm, what it means - Journal & Courier ($)

Take 2: How likely is it that Jeff Brohm takes Louisville job: Rivals.com

Will Jeff Brohm be Louisville's next coach? - Courier - Journal

Tyra called audible in Petrino firing - Courier-Journal

All eyes on Brohm - Louisville Rivals (Cardinal Sports)

Purdue frets about Brohm leaving - USA Today

Upon further review: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Report card: Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal & Courier

Video: Loss definitely slap in face - GoldandBlack.com

Embarrassing loss to Minny not indication of Purdue's future - Journal & Courier

Game week: Wisconsin - Journal & Courier

Thieneman out 'for a while' - GoldandBlack.com

Minnesota game story - GoldandBlack.com

'Selfish' penalties must be addressed - GoldandBlack.com

Is this progress for inconsistent IU? - Indystar.com

Gold and Black LIVE: Schweigert, Tyler Trent guests - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

Basketball

Eastern stands tall in win over Ball State - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1 in win over Ball State - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Stat blast: Purdue-Ball State - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Doyel: This year's roster a weird mix - Indystar.com

Recruiting 

Nnaji breaks down finalists - Rivals.com

Olympic/Other

VB falls at No. 3 Minnesota - Purduesports.com

VB edged at Wisconsin - Purduesports.com

Women's hoops beats Harvard - Purduesports.com

Three tennis champions at UNLV - Purduesports.com

Trio of wrestlers win titles - Purduesports.com

Women

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays today: Nov. 12

John Macon (1958) Football, Running back

Joe Hagins (1973) Football, Linebacker

Courtland Byrd (1974) Football, Defensive bac

