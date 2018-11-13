Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 07:12:29 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 11.13.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Weekly Word: About all this stuff - GoldandBlack.com

Doyel: Brohm's departure not a foregone conclusion - Indystar

If Brohm leaves, it will break Purdue's heart - Courier-Journal

Brohm 'heard the noise' - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Gold and Black Radio Podcast: Thoughts on Brohm, etc. - GoldandBlack.com

More regional/national coverage of Brohm/Louisville opening - Yahoosports | CBSSports.com | SI.com

Trent endowment to break $100K mark - Journal & Courier ($)

Data Driven: Wisconsin's metrics - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Thieneman out for regular season with shoulder injury - GoldandBlack.com

Seeking early returns from Purdue's running game - Journal & Courier

Down and Distance: Week 11 - Purduesports.com

Moore Biletnikoff finalist - Purduesports.com

Basketball

Edwards named Big Ten Player-of-the-Week - GoldandBlack.com

WBB: The Corner, Episode 3 - Purduesports.com

Recruiting 

Football commitment tracker - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Unique class melded together - Journal & Courier

Olympic/Other 

To come

Boilermaker birthdays: Nov. 13

Jim Lathrop (1961) Football, Strength coach

Gary Heaggans (1981) Football, Wide receiver

Walter Williams (1987) Football, Safety

Carlos Carvajal (1992) Football, Tight end

