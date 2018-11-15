Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-15 08:06:30 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 11.15.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Louisville radio weighs in on Brohm situation - The Hammer 101.7 FM (Lafayette)

Brohm betting favorite to replace Petrino - NBCSports.com

Boilermakers needs younger Thieneman to fill in effectively - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Opponent view: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Wednesday post-practice video - GoldandBlack.com

David Blough might be a good head coach - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue dealing with Wisconsin's Taylor again - Journal & Courier ($)

Blough leaving profound mark - Purduesports.com

Assistant coach Steve Lutz on App State

Basketball 

Purdue-Appalachian State Preview - GoldandBlack.com | Terre Haute Tribune-Star

Recruiting

Gold and Black Radio Express--The signing class - GoldandBlack.com

Where are Indiana kids signing? - Indystar.com

Signing class features shooting talent and versatility - Journal & Courier

Versyp inks elite pair - Purduesports.com

Brooks discusses Purdue and other four finalists - Rivals.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Two diving finalists in Texas - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays today: Nov. 15

Bill Lewis (1944) Football, Defensive tackle1

Otis Armstrong (1950) Football, Running back

Dave Barrett (1968) Men's Basketball, Guard

Adam Wolf (1986) Football, Free safety

Dominique McBryde (1996) Women's Basketball, Forward

{{ article.author_name }}