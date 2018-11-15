University Book Store Headlines: 11.15.18
Football
Louisville radio weighs in on Brohm situation - The Hammer 101.7 FM (Lafayette)
Brohm betting favorite to replace Petrino - NBCSports.com
Boilermakers needs younger Thieneman to fill in effectively - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Opponent view: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com
Wednesday post-practice video - GoldandBlack.com
David Blough might be a good head coach - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue dealing with Wisconsin's Taylor again - Journal & Courier ($)
Blough leaving profound mark - Purduesports.com
Assistant coach Steve Lutz on App State
Basketball
Purdue-Appalachian State Preview - GoldandBlack.com | Terre Haute Tribune-Star
Recruiting
Gold and Black Radio Express--The signing class - GoldandBlack.com
Where are Indiana kids signing? - Indystar.com
Signing class features shooting talent and versatility - Journal & Courier
Versyp inks elite pair - Purduesports.com
Brooks discusses Purdue and other four finalists - Rivals.com ($)
Happy coach. As NLI’s begin to filter in this morning, @DaveShondell will welcome 4 new Boilermakers today & 2 additional top athletes later. On the surface, this is one of PurdueVB’s most celebrated classes. Considering the athleticism & character of the group, future is bright. pic.twitter.com/aVM4bpwZZC— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 14, 2018
Olympic/Other
Two diving finalists in Texas - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays today: Nov. 15
Bill Lewis (1944) Football, Defensive tackle1
Otis Armstrong (1950) Football, Running back
Dave Barrett (1968) Men's Basketball, Guard
Adam Wolf (1986) Football, Free safety
Dominique McBryde (1996) Women's Basketball, Forward
