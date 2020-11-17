University Book Store Headlines: 11.17.2020
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: What happened vs. Northwestern? And prepping for the short week. https://t.co/i3XSM6RHZJ— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 16, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm talks quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue seeking punch in running attack - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Opponent view: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Minnesota focus - GoldandBlack.com
First Look: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten Power Poll - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Week 12 FB commitments results - GoldandBlack.com
Stoddard commits to Purdue women - Journal & Courier | Chicago Tribune
Introducing "The Gold Standard", a behind-the-scenes look at Purdue Basketball.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 17, 2020
🎬: Episode 1 -- The Preparations pic.twitter.com/AjOMRoPCpr
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Roundball Roundup: Preseason - GoldandBlack.com
Indy may host the entire 2021 March Madness - Indystar
Fan cutouts to fill Mackey - Exponent
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Lou DeFilippo (1943) Offensive Guard, Football
Bob Hoidahl (1951) Center, Football
Eric Jordan (1961) Running Back, Football
James Medlock (1964) Fullback, Football
Bob Szafranski (1968) Center, Football
Todd Schoettelkotte (1970) Forward, Men's Basketball
Cullen Bryant (1977) Defensive End, Football
