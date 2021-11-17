 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 11.18.2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue defense should be OK — GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal and Courier ($)

Boilermaker offense back to its old tricks — GoldandBlack.com ($)

What you should know about Purdue-Northwestern — Journal and Courier

Weekly Word: Purdue should approach life as the favorite the same way — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Upon Further Review: Breaking down Purdue's win over Wright State — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Is Purdue ready for North Carolina? Yes — Journal and Courier ($)

Weekly Word: What might make Purdue great — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Women: Boilermakers improve to 3-0 with win at Illinois State — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Indiana's 10 best sophomores — Indianapolis Star ($)

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Paul Harber (1943) Forward, Men's Basketball

Bob Hadrick (1944) Offensive End, Football

Jim Garcia (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football

Rich Ostriker (1951) Offensive Guard, Football

Jason King (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football

Deangelo Yancey (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}