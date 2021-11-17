University Book Store Headlines: 11.18.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue defense should be OK — GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal and Courier ($)
Boilermaker offense back to its old tricks — GoldandBlack.com ($)
What you should know about Purdue-Northwestern — Journal and Courier
Weekly Word: Purdue should approach life as the favorite the same way — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon Further Review: Breaking down Purdue's win over Wright State — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Is Purdue ready for North Carolina? Yes — Journal and Courier ($)
Weekly Word: What might make Purdue great — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Women: Boilermakers improve to 3-0 with win at Illinois State — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Indiana's 10 best sophomores — Indianapolis Star ($)
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Paul Harber (1943) Forward, Men's Basketball
Bob Hadrick (1944) Offensive End, Football
Jim Garcia (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football
Rich Ostriker (1951) Offensive Guard, Football
Jason King (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Deangelo Yancey (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
