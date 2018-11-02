Above: Gold and Black Report: Nov. 2

Basketball

Football

Recruiting

Purdue target Wandale Robinson stays in-state and commits to Kentucky: Lexington Herald-Leader Purdue hoops target Malik Hall commits to Michigan State: Lansing State-Journal



Olympic/Other

Purdue Volleyball: Boilers take down Spartans - The Exponent Popular scientist, engineer, comedian, author and inventor Bill Nye visits Purdue next week - Purdue University

Boilermakers born today: Nov. 2

George Davis (1949) Football, Defensive tackle Sedrick Brown (1979) Football, Running back Keyante Green (1994) Football, Running back



Boilermakers born tomorrow: Nov. 3

Anthony Thompson (1955) Football, Defensive back Tony Thompson (1955) Football, Defensive back Rick Moss (1957) Football, Defensive back Mike Weissert (1958) Offensive guard Dino Kaklis (1973) Football, Long snapper Mike Burchfield (1973) Football, Defensive end Nick Mondek (1988) Football, Defensive end/tackle Derek Jackson (1989) Football, linebacker Justin Sinz (1991) Football, Tight end Antione Lewis (1991) Football, Cornerback



Boilermakers born Sunday: Nov. 4