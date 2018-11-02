Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 11.2.18

Basketball

Ryan Cline stars in new role in Purdue exhibition win - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: Purdue's exhibition win over Marian - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Final Thoughts: Purdue vs. Marian exhibition - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Gold and Black Radio Express — Purdue-Marian exhibition - GoldandBlack.com ($)

No. 24 Purdue 75, Marian 56: Takeaways from exhibition victory - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue basketball's quest to steal points may hinge on rebounding - Journal & Courier ($)

Over and Back: Haarms' way off to solid start: Journal & Courier ($)

Football

Support Tyler Trent Endowment - Purdue Center For Cancer Research

Brohm 'optimistic' injury won't keep Rondale Moore out vs. Iowa: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm Thursday Post-Practice Video: GoldandBlack.com

Jaylan Alexander building 'trust' during freshman season: GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Iowa: GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Iowa: GoldandBlack.com

As snap count grows, Purdue DT Lorenzo Neal remains a force: Journal & Courier ($)

In the huddle with Purdue punter Joe Schopper - a bacon lover: Journal & Courier ($)

Recruiting

Purdue target Wandale Robinson stays in-state and commits to Kentucky: Lexington Herald-Leader

Purdue hoops target Malik Hall commits to Michigan State: Lansing State-Journal


Olympic/Other

Purdue Volleyball: Boilers take down Spartans - The Exponent

Popular scientist, engineer, comedian, author and inventor Bill Nye visits Purdue next week - Purdue University

Boilermakers born today: Nov. 2

George Davis (1949) Football, Defensive tackle

Sedrick Brown (1979) Football, Running back

Keyante Green (1994) Football, Running back


Boilermakers born tomorrow: Nov. 3

Anthony Thompson (1955) Football, Defensive back

Tony Thompson (1955) Football, Defensive back

Rick Moss (1957) Football, Defensive back

Mike Weissert (1958) Offensive guard

Dino Kaklis (1973) Football, Long snapper

Mike Burchfield (1973) Football, Defensive end

Nick Mondek (1988) Football, Defensive end/tackle

Derek Jackson (1989) Football, linebacker

Justin Sinz (1991) Football, Tight end

Antione Lewis (1991) Football, Cornerback

Boilermakers born Sunday: Nov. 4

Bruce Casselman (1953) Football, Offensive guard

Dennis Dodge (1958) Football, Offensive line

Race Johnson (1994) Football, Cornerback

Lorenzo Neal (1997) Football, Defensive tackle

