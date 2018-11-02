University Book Store Headlines: 11.2.18
Above: Gold and Black Report: Nov. 2
Basketball
Ryan Cline stars in new role in Purdue exhibition win - GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Purdue's exhibition win over Marian - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Final Thoughts: Purdue vs. Marian exhibition - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio Express — Purdue-Marian exhibition - GoldandBlack.com ($)
No. 24 Purdue 75, Marian 56: Takeaways from exhibition victory - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue basketball's quest to steal points may hinge on rebounding - Journal & Courier ($)
Over and Back: Haarms' way off to solid start: Journal & Courier ($)
Football
Support Tyler Trent Endowment - Purdue Center For Cancer Research
Brohm 'optimistic' injury won't keep Rondale Moore out vs. Iowa: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm Thursday Post-Practice Video: GoldandBlack.com
Jaylan Alexander building 'trust' during freshman season: GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Iowa: GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Iowa: GoldandBlack.com
As snap count grows, Purdue DT Lorenzo Neal remains a force: Journal & Courier ($)
In the huddle with Purdue punter Joe Schopper - a bacon lover: Journal & Courier ($)
Recruiting
Purdue target Wandale Robinson stays in-state and commits to Kentucky: Lexington Herald-Leader
Purdue hoops target Malik Hall commits to Michigan State: Lansing State-Journal
Olympic/Other
Purdue Volleyball: Boilers take down Spartans - The Exponent
Popular scientist, engineer, comedian, author and inventor Bill Nye visits Purdue next week - Purdue University
Boilermakers born today: Nov. 2
George Davis (1949) Football, Defensive tackle
Sedrick Brown (1979) Football, Running back
Keyante Green (1994) Football, Running back
Boilermakers born tomorrow: Nov. 3
Anthony Thompson (1955) Football, Defensive back
Tony Thompson (1955) Football, Defensive back
Rick Moss (1957) Football, Defensive back
Mike Weissert (1958) Offensive guard
Dino Kaklis (1973) Football, Long snapper
Mike Burchfield (1973) Football, Defensive end
Nick Mondek (1988) Football, Defensive end/tackle
Derek Jackson (1989) Football, linebacker
Justin Sinz (1991) Football, Tight end
Antione Lewis (1991) Football, Cornerback
Boilermakers born Sunday: Nov. 4
Bruce Casselman (1953) Football, Offensive guard
Dennis Dodge (1958) Football, Offensive line
Race Johnson (1994) Football, Cornerback
Lorenzo Neal (1997) Football, Defensive tackle
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.