University Book Store Headlines: 11.20.18
Football
Brohm's 'one-game season' motto turns into 'winner-take-all' Bucket Game: GoldandBlack.com
VIDEO: Jeff Brohm media conference - Nov. 19 - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm's struggles continue with replays: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's bowl hopes come down to matchup against Indiana again: Journal & Courier ($)
Brohm's 'one-game season' mantra has become reality: CNHI Sports Indiana
David Blough earned Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist honor: PurdueSports.com
IU linebacker Reakwon Jones’ expected return against Purdue adds depth for Hoosiers: Indianapolis Star ($)
Purdue's scheme, execution stressed the Badgers' young secondary: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel ($)
Big Ten football: How to fix divisional disparity in the conference: Detroit Free-Press ($)
Basketball
Takeaways: Purdue's trip to Charleston - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball at Charleston Classic: What we learned: Journal & Courier ($)
Iowa men's basketball team nationally ranked for first time in three years: Des Moines Register ($)
Olympic/Misc.
Weekly Word: Return on investment, stupid rules and Eastern's emergence - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue swimming wins a multi-day invitational on the road for first time since 2001: PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 20
Gordon Teter (dec. 1999) (1943) Football, Halfback
Veno Paraskevas (1946) Football, Linebacker
Jim Jenkins (1954) Football, Defensive Back
Ryan Harmon (1972) Football, Offensive Tackle
Eric Haddad (1975) Football, Running Back
Keith Smith (1987) Football, Wide Receiver
