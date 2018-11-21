University Book Store Headlines: 11.21.2018
FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: The caliber of the Purdue job — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bucket Game means a little more to Kirk Barron — GoldandBlack.com
David Blough, Purdue embrace pressure of high-stakes Bucket Game — Journal and Courier ($)
Opponent View: Indiana — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Data Driven: A look at IU — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Number Crunching: Weeks 11-12 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
IU football lends Tyler Trent a hand — Indianapolis Star ($)
Why every NFL team should be thankful — ESPN.com
Blough named a Wuerffel Trophy finalist — PurdueSports.com
IU's Jacob Robinson eager to make last Bucket Game count — Indianapolis Star ($)
Gold and Black Report: Nov. 21
BASKETBALL
College basketball power rankings — SI.com
2019 Mock Draft — SI.com | CBS Sports
Women: Boilermakers head to Paradise Jam — PurdueSports.com
RECRUITING
West Lafayette defensive end George Karlaftis (@TheGK3) will sign his national letter of intent with #Purdue on Wednesday, December 19 at 5:00 p.m. at @BrunoDough. pic.twitter.com/a6HDJgvMck— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) November 21, 2018
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ricky Hall (1961) Guard, Men's Basketball
Pat Snyder (1963) Center, Football
Kyle Coleman (1990) Forward, Men's Basketball
Jacob Lawson (1992) Forward, Men's Basketball
