Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Purdue trying to get Jacob Thieneman one more game — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

Cornel Jones will play Saturday; Bucket Game notebook — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue looking to improve vs. run — Journal and Courier ($)

Indiana wants the Bucket back — Indianapolis Star ($)

Wednesday post-practice video — GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Indiana — GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three reasons Purdue will win or lose the Bucket — CNHI ($)

Brohm family Turkey Bowl lives on in family folklore — CNHI ($)

The hater's guide to rivalry week — ESPN.com