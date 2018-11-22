University Book Store Headlines: 11.22.2018
FOOTBALL
Purdue trying to get Jacob Thieneman one more game — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
Cornel Jones will play Saturday; Bucket Game notebook — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue looking to improve vs. run — Journal and Courier ($)
Indiana wants the Bucket back — Indianapolis Star ($)
Wednesday post-practice video — GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Indiana — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three reasons Purdue will win or lose the Bucket — CNHI ($)
Brohm family Turkey Bowl lives on in family folklore — CNHI ($)
The hater's guide to rivalry week — ESPN.com
BASKETBALL
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Redshirt readiness, Grady Eifert's shooting and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Young depth grew in Charleston — Journal and Courier ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue-Robert Morris game notes — PurdueSports.com
RECRUITING
Purdue coaches hitting high school games early in season — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brandon Newman gets 36 in season debut — The Times
MISC
University Gym closes with Boilermaker victory — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ricky Hall (1961) Guard, Men's Basketball
Pat Snyder (1963) Center, Football
Kyle Coleman (1990) Forward, Men's Basketball
Jacob Lawson (1992) Forward, Men's Basketball
