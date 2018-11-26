Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 07:50:59 -0600') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 11.26.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football

Upon Further Review: Week 13 at Indiana - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Report Card: Purdue 28, Indiana 21 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Gold and Black Radio Express: Jerry Palm talks Purdue bowl scenarios - GoldandBlack.com

From 0-3 to bowl game for Purdue football | 'Our guys fought back' - Journal & Courier ($)

Louisville AD on Purdue coach Jeff Brohm | 'Great option for us, one you can't look past' - Journal & Courier ($)

Future of Purdue's football program rests with Jeff Brohm - Journal & Courier ($)

Projecting Purdue's bowl destination: CNHI Sports Indiana

5 areas IU football must improve next season: Indianapolis Star ($)

Lovie Smith's new deal shows Illinois willing to wait: Champaign News-Gazette

Mark Dantonio says potential staff changes remain 'in-house' amid offensive failures: MLive.com

Recruiting

With regular season opener, Purdue focus turns to recruiting - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Illini Basketball Report Card: vs. Mississippi Valley State, Nov. 25 - Champaign News-Gazette

When things are going wrong, IU needs to find Juwan Morgan or Romeo Langford - Indianapolis Star ($)


Olympic/Misc.

Purdue volleyball is dancing in Lexington; Boilermakers make NCAAs: PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers women's basketball fall to No. 2 UConn 86-40: PurdueSports.com

Trio of Boilermakers wrestlers win in dual loss at No. 3 Iowa: PurdueSports.com


Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 26

Harold Wells (1937) Football, Tight End

Len Zdanowicz (1942) Football, Halfback

Steve deGrandmaison (1949) Football, Defensive Back

Kyle Peterson (1959) Men's Basketball, Forward/Center

Wally Jones (1960) Football, Tailback

Jaraan Cornell (1976) Men's Basketball, Guard

Vedran Dzolovic (1980) Football, Defensive End

Nick Cavallo (1982) Football, Defensive End

Nate Minnoy (1986) Men's Basketball, Forward

Derrick Sherman (1988) Football, Wide Receiver

Shane Evans (1995) Football, Offensive Lineman

{{ article.author_name }}