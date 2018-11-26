University Book Store Headlines: 11.26.18
Football
Upon Further Review: Week 13 at Indiana - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Report Card: Purdue 28, Indiana 21 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio Express: Jerry Palm talks Purdue bowl scenarios - GoldandBlack.com
From 0-3 to bowl game for Purdue football | 'Our guys fought back' - Journal & Courier ($)
Louisville AD on Purdue coach Jeff Brohm | 'Great option for us, one you can't look past' - Journal & Courier ($)
Future of Purdue's football program rests with Jeff Brohm - Journal & Courier ($)
Projecting Purdue's bowl destination: CNHI Sports Indiana
5 areas IU football must improve next season: Indianapolis Star ($)
Lovie Smith's new deal shows Illinois willing to wait: Champaign News-Gazette
Mark Dantonio says potential staff changes remain 'in-house' amid offensive failures: MLive.com
Recruiting
With regular season opener, Purdue focus turns to recruiting - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball
Illini Basketball Report Card: vs. Mississippi Valley State, Nov. 25 - Champaign News-Gazette
When things are going wrong, IU needs to find Juwan Morgan or Romeo Langford - Indianapolis Star ($)
Olympic/Misc.
Purdue volleyball is dancing in Lexington; Boilermakers make NCAAs: PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers women's basketball fall to No. 2 UConn 86-40: PurdueSports.com
Trio of Boilermakers wrestlers win in dual loss at No. 3 Iowa: PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 26
Harold Wells (1937) Football, Tight End
Len Zdanowicz (1942) Football, Halfback
Steve deGrandmaison (1949) Football, Defensive Back
Kyle Peterson (1959) Men's Basketball, Forward/Center
Wally Jones (1960) Football, Tailback
Jaraan Cornell (1976) Men's Basketball, Guard
Vedran Dzolovic (1980) Football, Defensive End
Nick Cavallo (1982) Football, Defensive End
Nate Minnoy (1986) Men's Basketball, Forward
Derrick Sherman (1988) Football, Wide Receiver
Shane Evans (1995) Football, Offensive Lineman
