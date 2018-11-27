University Book Store Headlines: 11.27.18
Football
Rondale Moore named Big Ten Freshman of the Week: GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue football bowl projections | New York or Detroit - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue's football team really is family for 2 brothers: WTHR-TV
Louisville AD on Purdue coach Jeff Brohm | 'Great option for us, one you can't look past' - Journal & Courier ($)
U of L has options beyond Jeff Brohm and Barry Odom's 'zero interest': Louisville Courier-Journal ($)
How much it will cost to hire these 9 up-and-coming college football coaches (Brohm included): USA Today
Where does Louisville job rank among football openings?: WDRB Sports
Basketball
Scouting No. 19 Purdue basketball at No. 15 Florida State: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue moves up to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 basketball poll: The Exponent
Purdue basketball in the polls | First NET rankings released: Journal & Courier ($)
Weekly Word: Proving-ground time for #Purdue, Jeff Brohm and more https://t.co/2mIYANSPWP pic.twitter.com/l2rhlWTY7I— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 27, 2018
Recruiting
Weekly Word: Proving-ground time, Jeff Brohm and more: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Quarterback joins list of Purdue's mid-year enrollees: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue 2019 commitment tracker - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football | Jeff Brohm and visiting recruits - Journal & Courier ($)
Olympic/Misc.
Hayley Pike, a High School All-American, has announced her verbal commitment to Purdue swimming: Swim/Swam
Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 27
Rick Oliver (1952) Football, Defensive End
Clifton Cooper (1959) Football, Cornerback
Al Royal (1983) Football, Linebacker
Cherelle George (1984) Women's Basketball, Guard
James Shepherd (1988) Football, Offensive Tackle
Kevin Pamphile (1990) Football, Lineman
Jonathan Linkenheimer (1991) Football, Kicker-Punter
D.J. Knox (1995) Football, Running Back
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.