University Book Store Headlines: 11.27.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football 

Rondale Moore named Big Ten Freshman of the Week: GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue football bowl projections | New York or Detroit - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue's football team really is family for 2 brothers: WTHR-TV

Louisville AD on Purdue coach Jeff Brohm | 'Great option for us, one you can't look past' - Journal & Courier ($)

U of L has options beyond Jeff Brohm and Barry Odom's 'zero interest': Louisville Courier-Journal ($)

How much it will cost to hire these 9 up-and-coming college football coaches (Brohm included): USA Today

Where does Louisville job rank among football openings?: WDRB Sports

Basketball

Scouting No. 19 Purdue basketball at No. 15 Florida State: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue moves up to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 basketball poll: The Exponent

Purdue basketball in the polls | First NET rankings released: Journal & Courier ($)


Recruiting

Weekly Word: Proving-ground time, Jeff Brohm and more: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Quarterback joins list of Purdue's mid-year enrollees: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue 2019 commitment tracker - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football | Jeff Brohm and visiting recruits - Journal & Courier ($)

Olympic/Misc.

Hayley Pike, a High School All-American, has announced her verbal commitment to Purdue swimming: Swim/Swam

Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 27

Rick Oliver (1952) Football, Defensive End

Clifton Cooper (1959) Football, Cornerback

Al Royal (1983) Football, Linebacker

Cherelle George (1984) Women's Basketball, Guard

James Shepherd (1988) Football, Offensive Tackle

Kevin Pamphile (1990) Football, Lineman

Jonathan Linkenheimer (1991) Football, Kicker-Punter

D.J. Knox (1995) Football, Running Back

{{ article.author_name }}