University Book Store Headlines: 11.29.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football

Jeff Brohm turns down Louisville offer to remain at Purdue: GoldandBlack.com; Indianapolis Star ($); Yahoo! Sports; ESPN.com; CBS Sports; Journal & Courier ($); CNHI Sports Indiana

Rondale Moore highlights Purdue's All-Big Ten honors: GoldandBlack.com

Brohm's HS closes due to threat of decision - Louisville Courier-Journal

Indiana Football: Eight Players Recognized By Big Ten: TheHoosier.com

Penn State Football: McSorley And Sanders earn All-Big Ten honors: StateCollege.com

Iowa football: T.J Hockenson named Big Ten's top TE; Noah Fant also on first team: Des Moines Register

Northwestern football: It's no joke with a Rose Bowl berth on the line: USA Today

Basketball

Purdue lets one get away at Florida State: GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: Purdue-Florida State: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Stat Blast: Purdue-Florida State: GoldandBlack.com

After loss to Florida State, Purdue basketball continues search for complete effort: Journal & Courier ($)

Syracuse suffocates Ohio State, 72-62: BuckeyeGrove.com

INSTANT RECAP - Rutgers Basketball beats Miami, 57-54: TheKnightReport.net

Maryland upset bid comes up short, as Terps fall 76-71 to No. 4 Virginia: TerrapinSportsReport.com

Northwestern hangs on to beat Georgia Tech 67-61 after leading by 28: Chicago Tribune

Instant Recap: Michigan thrashes North Carolina: TheWolverine.com

Recruiting

Purdue’s top 2019 target reacts to Brohm staying: Rivals.com ($)


Olympics/Misc. 

Jeff Brohm's high school alma mater cancels school Thursday over a threat based on Brohm's decision to stay at Purdue: Sports Illustrated

Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 29

Frank DiLieto (1951) Football, Center

Craig Boda (1956) Football, Defensive End

Jerry Sichting (1956) Men's Basketball, Guard

Larry Perry (1957) Football, Defensive Back

Bruce Gaston (1991) Football, Defensive Tackle

Josh Hayes (1997) Football, Cornerback

Sasha Stefanovic (1998) Men's Basketball, Guard

{{ article.author_name }}