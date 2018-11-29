Football

Basketball

Purdue lets one get away at Florida State: GoldandBlack.com The 3-2-1: Purdue-Florida State: GoldandBlack.com ($) Stat Blast: Purdue-Florida State: GoldandBlack.com After loss to Florida State, Purdue basketball continues search for complete effort: Journal & Courier ($) Syracuse suffocates Ohio State, 72-62: BuckeyeGrove.com INSTANT RECAP - Rutgers Basketball beats Miami, 57-54: TheKnightReport.net Maryland upset bid comes up short, as Terps fall 76-71 to No. 4 Virginia: TerrapinSportsReport.com Northwestern hangs on to beat Georgia Tech 67-61 after leading by 28: Chicago Tribune Instant Recap: Michigan thrashes North Carolina: TheWolverine.com

#Purdue's top 2019 target, 4-star WR David Bell, is not surprised Jeff Brohm is staying. He also has updated official visit plans: https://t.co/vOI36LuhNU pic.twitter.com/4gfsq7pMVP — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) November 29, 2018

Recruiting

Purdue’s top 2019 target reacts to Brohm staying: Rivals.com ($)



Olympics/Misc.

Jeff Brohm's high school alma mater cancels school Thursday over a threat based on Brohm's decision to stay at Purdue: Sports Illustrated

Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 29