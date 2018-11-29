University Book Store Headlines: 11.29.18
Football
Jeff Brohm turns down Louisville offer to remain at Purdue: GoldandBlack.com; Indianapolis Star ($); Yahoo! Sports; ESPN.com; CBS Sports; Journal & Courier ($); CNHI Sports Indiana
Rondale Moore highlights Purdue's All-Big Ten honors: GoldandBlack.com
Brohm's HS closes due to threat of decision - Louisville Courier-Journal
Indiana Football: Eight Players Recognized By Big Ten: TheHoosier.com
Penn State Football: McSorley And Sanders earn All-Big Ten honors: StateCollege.com
Iowa football: T.J Hockenson named Big Ten's top TE; Noah Fant also on first team: Des Moines Register
Northwestern football: It's no joke with a Rose Bowl berth on the line: USA Today
Basketball
Purdue lets one get away at Florida State: GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Purdue-Florida State: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Stat Blast: Purdue-Florida State: GoldandBlack.com
After loss to Florida State, Purdue basketball continues search for complete effort: Journal & Courier ($)
Syracuse suffocates Ohio State, 72-62: BuckeyeGrove.com
INSTANT RECAP - Rutgers Basketball beats Miami, 57-54: TheKnightReport.net
Maryland upset bid comes up short, as Terps fall 76-71 to No. 4 Virginia: TerrapinSportsReport.com
Northwestern hangs on to beat Georgia Tech 67-61 after leading by 28: Chicago Tribune
Instant Recap: Michigan thrashes North Carolina: TheWolverine.com
#Purdue's top 2019 target, 4-star WR David Bell, is not surprised Jeff Brohm is staying. He also has updated official visit plans: https://t.co/vOI36LuhNU pic.twitter.com/4gfsq7pMVP— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) November 29, 2018
Recruiting
Purdue’s top 2019 target reacts to Brohm staying: Rivals.com ($)
Olympics/Misc.
Jeff Brohm's high school alma mater cancels school Thursday over a threat based on Brohm's decision to stay at Purdue: Sports Illustrated
Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 29
Frank DiLieto (1951) Football, Center
Craig Boda (1956) Football, Defensive End
Jerry Sichting (1956) Men's Basketball, Guard
Larry Perry (1957) Football, Defensive Back
Bruce Gaston (1991) Football, Defensive Tackle
Josh Hayes (1997) Football, Cornerback
Sasha Stefanovic (1998) Men's Basketball, Guard
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.