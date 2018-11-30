Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 11.30.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football

Purdue's Jeff Brohm: 'I know I wasn’t going to please everybody': Journal & Courier ($)

Brohm's staying shows his true colors: CNHI Sports Indiana

Music City Bowl emerging as possibility for Purdue: GoldandBlack.com

Neal suffers torn ACL; Thieneman's status unclear for bowl game: Journal & Courier ($)

Tyler Trent: Dan Dakich pays for being wrong on Jeff Brohm, Purdue: Journal & Courier ($)

With Jeff Brohm out, signs point to Scott Satterfield for Louisville: Louisville Courier-Journal ($)

Basketball

Oden's career night leads Purdue women's basketball past No. 21 Miami: Journal & Courier ($); PurdueSports.com

Big Ten basketball in November? New 20-game schedule starts now: MLive.com

Michigan was the most impressive team in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge: NCAA.com


Olympic/Misc.

Police make arrest after threatening tweets toward Jeff Brohm’s high school: Washington Post

Purdue graduate killed in Chicago hospital shooting will be laid to rest Friday: WLFI-TV

Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 30

Gary Roberts (1946) Football, Offensive Guard

Steve Bragg (1957) Football, Defensive Back

Mike Kabat (1957) Men's Basketball, Forward

Mark Leveritt (1959) Football, Defensive Line

Dondre Johnson (1978) Football, Running Back

Cory Benton (1985) Football, Center/OffensiveTackle

{{ article.author_name }}