University Book Store Headlines: 11.30.18
UPDATED: "We've had traditional success with schools and fanbases that fit the profile of what #Purdue looks like." @MusicCityBowl emerges as potential postseason option for @BoilerFootball - https://t.co/yYA8CPIs9C— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 29, 2018
Football
Purdue's Jeff Brohm: 'I know I wasn’t going to please everybody': Journal & Courier ($)
Brohm's staying shows his true colors: CNHI Sports Indiana
Music City Bowl emerging as possibility for Purdue: GoldandBlack.com
Neal suffers torn ACL; Thieneman's status unclear for bowl game: Journal & Courier ($)
Tyler Trent: Dan Dakich pays for being wrong on Jeff Brohm, Purdue: Journal & Courier ($)
With Jeff Brohm out, signs point to Scott Satterfield for Louisville: Louisville Courier-Journal ($)
Basketball
Oden's career night leads Purdue women's basketball past No. 21 Miami: Journal & Courier ($); PurdueSports.com
Big Ten basketball in November? New 20-game schedule starts now: MLive.com
Michigan was the most impressive team in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge: NCAA.com
Great in home visit with @CoachShephard and @JeffBrohm #BoilerUp 🚂🚂 pic.twitter.com/7wA8Hitvcq— Tj Sheffield (@the_tj2) November 30, 2018
Olympic/Misc.
Police make arrest after threatening tweets toward Jeff Brohm’s high school: Washington Post
Purdue graduate killed in Chicago hospital shooting will be laid to rest Friday: WLFI-TV
Boilermakers Celebrating Birthdays: Nov. 30
Gary Roberts (1946) Football, Offensive Guard
Steve Bragg (1957) Football, Defensive Back
Mike Kabat (1957) Men's Basketball, Forward
Mark Leveritt (1959) Football, Defensive Line
Dondre Johnson (1978) Football, Running Back
Cory Benton (1985) Football, Center/OffensiveTackle
