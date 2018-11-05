Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 11.5.18

GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

Upon Further Review Week 10: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Report Card: Purdue 38, Iowa 36: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Jerry Palm talks Purdue's bowl scenarios: GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: Purdue-Iowa: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Gophers fire defensive coordinator Robb Smith: Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Purdue football rushing game delivers in clutch: Journal & Courier ($)

Evans' game-winning field goal adds another moment to Purdue football's crazy year: Journal & Courier ($)

Game Week | Purdue football at Minnesota: Journal & Courier ($)

Big Ten football power rankings | Michigan remains solid No. 1: Journal & Courier ($)

That's two years Iowa hasn't kept up with Purdue: The Gazette (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Frustrations boil over for Kirk Ferentz following Iowa’s two-point loss at Purdue: The Athletic ($)

GoldandBlack.com Iowa post-game coverage from Saturday: 'We just had to hit them': Big pass plays lift Purdue over No. 19 Iowa; The way Purdue beat Iowa? 'We were due'; VIDEO; Notes: Hermanns 'probably out for regular season,' Swingler steps in at LT; GoldandBlack.com Blog: Purdue-Iowa; How Terry Wright went from diva to domination in 24 hours

Basketball

Scouting No. 24 Purdue basketball vs. Fairfield: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue women's basketball 85, Ashland (Ohio) 69 | What we learned: Journal & Courier ($)

Karissa McLaughlin poured in 29 to lead Purdue women's hoops to victory over Ashland: WLFI-TV

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish projects Carsen Edwards to finish second in POY race: CBS Sports

Q&A: Matt Painter is willing to wait for answers from a rebuilt Purdue team: The Athletic ($)

Recruiting

Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup: GoldandBlack.com ($)


Olympic/Misc. 

Purdue wrestlers Ben Thornton and Dylan Lydy captured individual titles at the season-opening Princeton Open: PurdueSports.com

Purdue volleyball claims 33rd Monon Spike vs. Indiana: PurdueSports.com

Mari Hulman George, Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman of the board emeritus who attended Purdue, dies at 83: Associated Press


Boilermakers born today: Nov. 5

Jim Warsaw (1950) Football, Running Back

Cedric Evans (1953) Football, Linebacker

Mike McCormick (1956) Football, Defensive End

Tom Woelfel (1957) Football, Defensive Tackle

Jim Wilkinson (1959) Football, Defensive Tackle

Shannon Lindsey (1973) Women's Basketball, Center

Pete Lougheed (1979) Football, Offensive Tackle

