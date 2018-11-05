University Book Store Headlines: 11.5.18
Football
Upon Further Review Week 10: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Report Card: Purdue 38, Iowa 36: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jerry Palm talks Purdue's bowl scenarios: GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: Purdue-Iowa: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gophers fire defensive coordinator Robb Smith: Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Purdue football rushing game delivers in clutch: Journal & Courier ($)
Evans' game-winning field goal adds another moment to Purdue football's crazy year: Journal & Courier ($)
Game Week | Purdue football at Minnesota: Journal & Courier ($)
Big Ten football power rankings | Michigan remains solid No. 1: Journal & Courier ($)
That's two years Iowa hasn't kept up with Purdue: The Gazette (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
Frustrations boil over for Kirk Ferentz following Iowa’s two-point loss at Purdue: The Athletic ($)
GoldandBlack.com Iowa post-game coverage from Saturday: 'We just had to hit them': Big pass plays lift Purdue over No. 19 Iowa; The way Purdue beat Iowa? 'We were due'; VIDEO; Notes: Hermanns 'probably out for regular season,' Swingler steps in at LT; GoldandBlack.com Blog: Purdue-Iowa; How Terry Wright went from diva to domination in 24 hours
#Purdue upends Iowa, plus a basketball preview, on Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: https://t.co/nUnfSoXzUN— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 5, 2018
Basketball
Scouting No. 24 Purdue basketball vs. Fairfield: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue women's basketball 85, Ashland (Ohio) 69 | What we learned: Journal & Courier ($)
Karissa McLaughlin poured in 29 to lead Purdue women's hoops to victory over Ashland: WLFI-TV
CBS Sports' Gary Parrish projects Carsen Edwards to finish second in POY race: CBS Sports
Q&A: Matt Painter is willing to wait for answers from a rebuilt Purdue team: The Athletic ($)
Recruiting
Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Misc.
Purdue wrestlers Ben Thornton and Dylan Lydy captured individual titles at the season-opening Princeton Open: PurdueSports.com
Purdue volleyball claims 33rd Monon Spike vs. Indiana: PurdueSports.com
Mari Hulman George, Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman of the board emeritus who attended Purdue, dies at 83: Associated Press
Boilermakers born today: Nov. 5
Jim Warsaw (1950) Football, Running Back
Cedric Evans (1953) Football, Linebacker
Mike McCormick (1956) Football, Defensive End
Tom Woelfel (1957) Football, Defensive Tackle
Jim Wilkinson (1959) Football, Defensive Tackle
Shannon Lindsey (1973) Women's Basketball, Center
Pete Lougheed (1979) Football, Offensive Tackle
