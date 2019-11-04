University Book Store Headlines: 11.5.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Without Sindelar and Plummer, Purdue has faith in Aidan O'Connell — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($) | ESPN.com
First Look: Northwestern — GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten honors King Doerue — BigTen.org
Gold and Black Radio: Post-Nebraska — GoldandBlack.com
Northwestern press conference, injury report — Rivals.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Two Purdue freshmen under redshirt consideration — GoldandBlack.com
Updates: Matt Painter's radio show — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio: Post-Southern Indiana — GoldandBlack.com'
Bracketology: ESPN.com | CBS Sports
Purdue 21st on Pat Forde's top 25 — SI.com
Women: Harris 24th in ESPNW rankings — PurdueSports.com
#Purdue guard Nojel Eastern: ‘I plan on playing’ vs Green Bay Wednesday night. Will practice limited minutes today— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 4, 2019
PURDUE RECRUITING
Detroit offensive tackle discusses Purdue visit, offer — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Week 11: Purdue's commitments' weekend results — GoldandBlack.com ($)
What impact does NIL have on recruiting? — Yahoo Sports
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bruce Casselman (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Dennis Dodge (1958) Offensive Line, Football
Race Johnson (1994) Cornerback, Football
Lorenzo Neal (1997) Defensive tackle, Football
