{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 08:10:57 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 11.6.18

GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

The philosophical two-year differences of Jeff Brohm and P.J. Fleck: GoldandBlack.com

Brohm on Minnesota's DC change: 'The unknown is a factor': GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: A look at some of Minnesota's PFF metrics: GoldandBlack.com

NOTEBOOK: Brohm confirms OT Grant Hermanns out for regular season: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football looks to stay hungry heading to Minnesota: Journal & Courier ($)

Early Look: Minnesota: GoldandBlack.com

Big plays seal Robb Smith's fate with Gophers: Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Game Week | Purdue football at Minnesota: Journal & Courier ($)

Terry Wright and Spencer Evans named Big Ten Players of the Week: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Notebook: Wright's breakout game leads Boilers past No. 19 Iowa: CNHI Indiana

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue upends Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Basketball

Emmanuel Dowuona will redshirt this season: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue counting on freshman Eric Hunter, as he well knows: GoldandBlack.com

Scouting No. 24 Purdue basketball vs. Fairfield: Journal & Courier ($)

For Purdue freshmen Eric Hunter and Trevion Williams, opportunity lies in consistency: Journal & Courier ($)

Recruiting

Purdue made its pitch to blue-chipper David Bell during official visit: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boilermaker staff would want to put Zeke Nnaji's versatility to good use: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue 2019 commitment tracker: GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Misc.

Weekly Word: Fearful Predictions, ultimate pressure and more: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Iowa, Purdue Marching Bands honor fallen Nebraska Marching Band member: 1011now.com/KOLN-TV Nebraska

Meet the candidates: General Election 2018: The Exponent

Boilermakers born today: Nov. 6

Gary Nord (1956) Football, Assistant Coach

Nnamdi Ezenwa (1989) Football Linebacker

{{ article.author_name }}