University Book Store Headlines: 11.6.18
Football
The philosophical two-year differences of Jeff Brohm and P.J. Fleck: GoldandBlack.com
Brohm on Minnesota's DC change: 'The unknown is a factor': GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: A look at some of Minnesota's PFF metrics: GoldandBlack.com
NOTEBOOK: Brohm confirms OT Grant Hermanns out for regular season: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football looks to stay hungry heading to Minnesota: Journal & Courier ($)
Early Look: Minnesota: GoldandBlack.com
Big plays seal Robb Smith's fate with Gophers: Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Game Week | Purdue football at Minnesota: Journal & Courier ($)
Terry Wright and Spencer Evans named Big Ten Players of the Week: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Notebook: Wright's breakout game leads Boilers past No. 19 Iowa: CNHI Indiana
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue upends Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Basketball
Emmanuel Dowuona will redshirt this season: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue counting on freshman Eric Hunter, as he well knows: GoldandBlack.com
Scouting No. 24 Purdue basketball vs. Fairfield: Journal & Courier ($)
For Purdue freshmen Eric Hunter and Trevion Williams, opportunity lies in consistency: Journal & Courier ($)
Recruiting
Purdue made its pitch to blue-chipper David Bell during official visit: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Boilermaker staff would want to put Zeke Nnaji's versatility to good use: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 2019 commitment tracker: GoldandBlack.com
Olympic/Misc.
Weekly Word: Fearful Predictions, ultimate pressure and more: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Iowa, Purdue Marching Bands honor fallen Nebraska Marching Band member: 1011now.com/KOLN-TV Nebraska
Meet the candidates: General Election 2018: The Exponent
Boilermakers born today: Nov. 6
Gary Nord (1956) Football, Assistant Coach
Nnamdi Ezenwa (1989) Football Linebacker
