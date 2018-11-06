Football

Emmanuel Dowuona will redshirt this season: GoldandBlack.com Purdue counting on freshman Eric Hunter, as he well knows: GoldandBlack.com Scouting No. 24 Purdue basketball vs. Fairfield: Journal & Courier ($) For Purdue freshmen Eric Hunter and Trevion Williams, opportunity lies in consistency: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue made its pitch to blue-chipper David Bell during official visit: GoldandBlack.com ($) Boilermaker staff would want to put Zeke Nnaji's versatility to good use: GoldandBlack.com Purdue 2019 commitment tracker: GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Fearful Predictions, ultimate pressure and more: GoldandBlack.com ($) Iowa, Purdue Marching Bands honor fallen Nebraska Marching Band member: 1011now.com/KOLN-TV Nebraska Meet the candidates: General Election 2018: The Exponent

