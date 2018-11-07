University Book Store Headlines: 11.7.18
Basketball
Carsen Edwards' season off to a strong start in win over Fairfield: GoldandBlack.com
Final Thoughts: Purdue's 90-57 win over Fairfield: GoldandBlack.com ($)
The 3-2-1: Purdue's win over Fairfield: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Stat Blast: Purdue 90, Fairfield 57: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Carsen Edwards' big night highlights Purdue's season-opening win over Fairfield: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue 'other' guards besides Edwards set important precedent in opener: Journal & Courier ($)
Edwards leads Purdue past Fairfield on opening night: CNHI Indiana
IU basketball opens season with emphatic win over Chicago State: Indianapolis Star ($)
Indiana-Chicago State Player Observations: TheHoosier.com ($)
Purdue women's hoops opens season at Ball State: PurdueSports.com
Experience, depth pushes Purdue women's basketball forward: Journal & Courier ($)
Comeback falls short as Michigan State loses 92-87 to No. 1 Kansas: MLive.com
Fantastic freshmen help No. 4 Duke blow out No. 2 Kentucky in Indianapolis: ESPN.com
Good luck to my friend Evan Boudreaux and his teammates on the Purdue Men’s Basketball team in their season opener tonight against Fairfield! Get the win and Boiler Up! 🏀@eboudreaux12, @boilerball, #boilerup! #bigten #ncaatourney pic.twitter.com/RwoHrJrJeS— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) November 6, 2018
Football
How JaMarcus Shephard manages personalities of 'a typical WR room': GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Tuesday Post-Practice Video: GoldandBlack.com
Number Crunching: Week 9/10: GoldandBlack.com
Neither Brohm nor Fleck expecting 'wholesale changes' in Gophers' D: GoldandBlack.com
The philosophical two-year differences of Jeff Brohm and P.J. Fleck: GoldandBlack.com
Tracking Purdue offense | Big plays on early downs: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue football comfortable with Eric Swingler at left tackle: Journal & Courier ($)
Iowa’s freshman CBs struggled at Purdue, but Ferentz still has confidence in duo: The Athletic ($)
Purdue aims to avoid letdown after knocking off Iowa: CNHI Indiana
Michigan football 4th in College Football Playoff rankings; MSU 18th: Detroit Free Press ($)
#Purdue (5-4, 4-2 in Big Ten) is 3-1 against schools ranked in the latest @CFBPlayoff rankings (wins vs. Ohio State, Boston College and Iowa). https://t.co/HOQVunYLIU— Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) November 7, 2018
Recruiting
Boilermaker staff would want to put Zeke Nnaji's versatility to good use: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue made its pitch to blue-chipper David Bell during official visit: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Misc.
Fmr. Purdue pitcher Josh Lindblom wins top Korean pitching award: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue senior tennis player Silvia Ambrosio begins play in 2018 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships: PurdueSports.com
Democrat Bob Goldsmith wins Tippecanoe County sheriff's race: Journal & Courier ($)
Republican Mike Braun unseats incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in Indiana Senate race: Indianapolis Star ($)
Election 2018: Tippecanoe County results: Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: Nov. 7
Jim Mattern (1950) Football, Defensive End
Scott Downing (1956) Football, Assistant Coach
Randy Fichtner (1963) Football, Strong Safety
Paul Miller (1973) Football, Defensive Tackle
Joel Thomas (1974) Football, Assistant Coach
Brent Slaton (1981) Football, Punter
Anthony Johnson (1991) Men's Basketball, Guard
