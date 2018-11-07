Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-07 08:24:53 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 11.7.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Basketball

Carsen Edwards' season off to a strong start in win over Fairfield: GoldandBlack.com

Final Thoughts: Purdue's 90-57 win over Fairfield: GoldandBlack.com ($)

The 3-2-1: Purdue's win over Fairfield: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Stat Blast: Purdue 90, Fairfield 57: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Carsen Edwards' big night highlights Purdue's season-opening win over Fairfield: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue 'other' guards besides Edwards set important precedent in opener: Journal & Courier ($)

Edwards leads Purdue past Fairfield on opening night: CNHI Indiana

IU basketball opens season with emphatic win over Chicago State: Indianapolis Star ($)

Indiana-Chicago State Player Observations: TheHoosier.com ($)

Purdue women's hoops opens season at Ball State: PurdueSports.com

Experience, depth pushes Purdue women's basketball forward: Journal & Courier ($)

Comeback falls short as Michigan State loses 92-87 to No. 1 Kansas: MLive.com

Fantastic freshmen help No. 4 Duke blow out No. 2 Kentucky in Indianapolis: ESPN.com

Football

How JaMarcus Shephard manages personalities of 'a typical WR room': GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Tuesday Post-Practice Video: GoldandBlack.com

Number Crunching: Week 9/10: GoldandBlack.com

Neither Brohm nor Fleck expecting 'wholesale changes' in Gophers' D: GoldandBlack.com

The philosophical two-year differences of Jeff Brohm and P.J. Fleck: GoldandBlack.com

Tracking Purdue offense | Big plays on early downs: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue football comfortable with Eric Swingler at left tackle: Journal & Courier ($)

Iowa’s freshman CBs struggled at Purdue, but Ferentz still has confidence in duo: The Athletic ($)

Purdue aims to avoid letdown after knocking off Iowa: CNHI Indiana

Michigan football 4th in College Football Playoff rankings; MSU 18th: Detroit Free Press ($)

Recruiting

Boilermaker staff would want to put Zeke Nnaji's versatility to good use: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue made its pitch to blue-chipper David Bell during official visit: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Misc.

Fmr. Purdue pitcher Josh Lindblom wins top Korean pitching award: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue senior tennis player Silvia Ambrosio begins play in 2018 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships: PurdueSports.com

Democrat Bob Goldsmith wins Tippecanoe County sheriff's race: Journal & Courier ($)

Republican Mike Braun unseats incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in Indiana Senate race: Indianapolis Star ($)

Election 2018: Tippecanoe County results: Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Nov. 7

Jim Mattern (1950) Football, Defensive End

Scott Downing (1956) Football, Assistant Coach

Randy Fichtner (1963) Football, Strong Safety

Paul Miller (1973) Football, Defensive Tackle

Joel Thomas (1974) Football, Assistant Coach

Brent Slaton (1981) Football, Punter

Anthony Johnson (1991) Men's Basketball, Guard

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}