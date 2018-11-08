Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 11.8.18

Football

Holt expects turnovers to come in final month of 2018 season: GoldandBlack.com

Gophers' Coughlin, Big Ten sack leader, has Purdue's full attention: GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Wednesday Post-Practice Video: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue freshman safety Cory Trice closer to seeing action: Journal & Courier ($)

Line overcomes depth issues: Journal & Courier ($)

Spencer Evans breaks the stereot: CNHI Indiana

Gophers to face boiling hot Purdue football team: Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Basketball

Purdue freshman Emmanuel Dowuona looking long term with redshirt decision: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue women's basketball rout Ball State in season opener: PurdueSports.com

Tyler Trent and Vincent Edwards reconnect at Pacers game: The Exponent

Not always pretty, Buckeyes prevail in opener at Cincinnati: BuckeyeGrove.com

Olympics/Misc.

Purdue's Emily Bretscher's earned Big Ten Diver of the Week honors: PurdueSports.com

Silvia Ambrosio defeated Stanford's Michaela Gordon 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of ITA Fall Nationals: PurdueSports.com

Receiver influences molded West Lafayette's Kyle Hazell: Journal & Courier ($)

Ford to buy electric scooter startup used in a share program at Purdue: Axios.com

Boilermakers born today: Nov. 8

George Grams (1944) Men's Basketball, Center

John Hebert (1970) Football, Offensive Guard

Rob Turner (1979) Football, Offensive Guard

Brandon Erwin (1987) Football, Safety

