Football
Holt expects turnovers to come in final month of 2018 season: GoldandBlack.com
Gophers' Coughlin, Big Ten sack leader, has Purdue's full attention: GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Wednesday Post-Practice Video: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue freshman safety Cory Trice closer to seeing action: Journal & Courier ($)
Line overcomes depth issues: Journal & Courier ($)
Spencer Evans breaks the stereot: CNHI Indiana
Gophers to face boiling hot Purdue football team: Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Full recap of tonight's win! #BoilerUp https://t.co/gaNI6Acc20— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) November 8, 2018
Basketball
Purdue freshman Emmanuel Dowuona looking long term with redshirt decision: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue women's basketball rout Ball State in season opener: PurdueSports.com
Tyler Trent and Vincent Edwards reconnect at Pacers game: The Exponent
Not always pretty, Buckeyes prevail in opener at Cincinnati: BuckeyeGrove.com
Olympics/Misc.
Purdue's Emily Bretscher's earned Big Ten Diver of the Week honors: PurdueSports.com
Silvia Ambrosio defeated Stanford's Michaela Gordon 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of ITA Fall Nationals: PurdueSports.com
Receiver influences molded West Lafayette's Kyle Hazell: Journal & Courier ($)
Ford to buy electric scooter startup used in a share program at Purdue: Axios.com
Boilermakers born today: Nov. 8
George Grams (1944) Men's Basketball, Center
John Hebert (1970) Football, Offensive Guard
Rob Turner (1979) Football, Offensive Guard
Brandon Erwin (1987) Football, Safety
