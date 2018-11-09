Football

Recruiting

Four-star receiver Milton Wright commits to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com Rivals250 WR Milton Wright discusses commitment to Purdue: Rivals.com ($) 'BOILING OVER' -- Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms see free throw improvement as end game necessity: Journal & Courier ($) Scouting No. 24 Purdue basketball vs. Ball State: Journal & Courier ($) Illini men's basketball roll past Evansville 99-60: OrangeandBlueNews.com Hawkeyes men's basketball win season opener over UMKC 77-63: HawkeyeReport.com

Olympic Sports/Misc.

Purdue's Silvia Ambrosio advances to the finals of ITA Fall National Tournament: PurdueSports.com Purdue Hosts ACC/Big Ten Swimming and Diving Challenge: PurdueSports.com Head volleyball coach at IUPUI fired, facing child pornography charge: WISH-TV Dean of the Honors College at Purdue one of three finalists to be president of the College of Charleston: Lexington Herald-Leader

Boilermakers born today: Nov. 9

Jeff Lindsay (1985) Football, Tight End Jack De Boef (1991) Football, Offensive Tackle Zane Greene (2000) Football, Defensive Back

Boilermakers Birthdays on Saturday, Nov. 10

John Doyle (1951) Football, Defensive Tackle, Lee Johnson (1975) Football, Linebacker Brian Koppen (1978) Football, Offensive Guard Bruce Gordon (1982) Football, Wide Receiver Matt Turner (1982) Football, Center

Boilermakers Birthdays on Sunday, Nov. 11