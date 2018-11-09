University Book Store Headlines: 11.9.18
Football
Brohm believes Purdue's playoff run began last weekend: GoldandBlack.com
A look at Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's 'cat and mouse game': GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue vs. Minnesota: GoldandBlack.com
Swingler comfortable in routine as Purdue's starting left tackle: GoldandBlack.com
Rondale Moore named a finalist for Paul Hornung Award: GoldandBlack.com
Media Mania predictions: GoldandBlack.com
Tracking Purdue defense - Line overcomes depth issues: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue offense willing to embrace new ideas: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue football at Minnesota - Who has the edge: Journal & Courier ($)
Milton Wright breaks down his #Purdue commitment for @RivalsWoody https://t.co/8AKBDE3b6V pic.twitter.com/iKU54VisAT— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 9, 2018
Recruiting
Four-star receiver Milton Wright commits to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com
Rivals250 WR Milton Wright discusses commitment to Purdue: Rivals.com ($)
'BOILING OVER' -- Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball
Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms see free throw improvement as end game necessity: Journal & Courier ($)
Scouting No. 24 Purdue basketball vs. Ball State: Journal & Courier ($)
Illini men's basketball roll past Evansville 99-60: OrangeandBlueNews.com
Hawkeyes men's basketball win season opener over UMKC 77-63: HawkeyeReport.com
Olympic Sports/Misc.
Purdue's Silvia Ambrosio advances to the finals of ITA Fall National Tournament: PurdueSports.com
Purdue Hosts ACC/Big Ten Swimming and Diving Challenge: PurdueSports.com
Head volleyball coach at IUPUI fired, facing child pornography charge: WISH-TV
Dean of the Honors College at Purdue one of three finalists to be president of the College of Charleston: Lexington Herald-Leader
Boilermakers born today: Nov. 9
Jeff Lindsay (1985) Football, Tight End
Jack De Boef (1991) Football, Offensive Tackle
Zane Greene (2000) Football, Defensive Back
Boilermakers Birthdays on Saturday, Nov. 10
John Doyle (1951) Football, Defensive Tackle,
Lee Johnson (1975) Football, Linebacker
Brian Koppen (1978) Football, Offensive Guard
Bruce Gordon (1982) Football, Wide Receiver
Matt Turner (1982) Football, Center
Boilermakers Birthdays on Sunday, Nov. 11
Martial Wallace (1963) Football, Cornerback
Tony Visco (1963) Football, Defensive End
Lorenzo McCline (1966) Football, Running Back
Marvin Rea (1968) Men's Basketball, Guard
Derrell Coleman (1972) Football, Offensive Guard
Andrew Quintana (1982) Football, Defensive Tackle
Ray Williams (1983) Football, Wide Receiver
Torrie Thornton (1992) Women's Basketball, Guard
Kendall Stephens (1994) Men's Basketball, Guard
Jared Sparks (1997) Football, Wide Receiver
Anthony Watts (1997) Football, Defensive tackle
Jeff Marks (1998) Football, Defensive Line
Kyle King (1999) Men's Basketball, Forward,
