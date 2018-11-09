Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 11.9.18

Football

Brohm believes Purdue's playoff run began last weekend: GoldandBlack.com

A look at Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's 'cat and mouse game': GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue vs. Minnesota: GoldandBlack.com

Swingler comfortable in routine as Purdue's starting left tackle: GoldandBlack.com

Rondale Moore named a finalist for Paul Hornung Award: GoldandBlack.com

Media Mania predictions: GoldandBlack.com

Tracking Purdue defense - Line overcomes depth issues: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue offense willing to embrace new ideas: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue football at Minnesota - Who has the edge: Journal & Courier ($)


Recruiting

Four-star receiver Milton Wright commits to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com

Rivals250 WR Milton Wright discusses commitment to Purdue: Rivals.com ($)

'BOILING OVER' -- Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms see free throw improvement as end game necessity: Journal & Courier ($)

Scouting No. 24 Purdue basketball vs. Ball State: Journal & Courier ($)

Illini men's basketball roll past Evansville 99-60: OrangeandBlueNews.com

Hawkeyes men's basketball win season opener over UMKC 77-63: HawkeyeReport.com

Olympic Sports/Misc.

Purdue's Silvia Ambrosio advances to the finals of ITA Fall National Tournament: PurdueSports.com

Purdue Hosts ACC/Big Ten Swimming and Diving Challenge: PurdueSports.com

Head volleyball coach at IUPUI fired, facing child pornography charge: WISH-TV

Dean of the Honors College at Purdue one of three finalists to be president of the College of Charleston: Lexington Herald-Leader

Boilermakers born today: Nov. 9

Jeff Lindsay (1985) Football, Tight End

Jack De Boef (1991) Football, Offensive Tackle

Zane Greene (2000) Football, Defensive Back

Boilermakers Birthdays on Saturday, Nov. 10

John Doyle (1951) Football, Defensive Tackle,

Lee Johnson (1975) Football, Linebacker

Brian Koppen (1978) Football, Offensive Guard

Bruce Gordon (1982) Football, Wide Receiver

Matt Turner (1982) Football, Center

Boilermakers Birthdays on Sunday, Nov. 11

Martial Wallace (1963) Football, Cornerback

Tony Visco (1963) Football, Defensive End

Lorenzo McCline (1966) Football, Running Back

Marvin Rea (1968) Men's Basketball, Guard

Derrell Coleman (1972) Football, Offensive Guard

Andrew Quintana (1982) Football, Defensive Tackle

Ray Williams (1983) Football, Wide Receiver

Torrie Thornton (1992) Women's Basketball, Guard

Kendall Stephens (1994) Men's Basketball, Guard

Jared Sparks (1997) Football, Wide Receiver

Anthony Watts (1997) Football, Defensive tackle

Jeff Marks (1998) Football, Defensive Line

Kyle King (1999) Men's Basketball, Forward,

{{ article.author_name }}