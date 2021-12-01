University Book Store Headlines: 12.01.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue QB Jack Plummer has entered the portal - GoldandBlack.com
DE George Karlaftis unanimous All-Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue mindful of possible roster bloat due to 'super seniors' - GoldandBlack.com
Who will replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame? Here's the Irish's potential candidate pool. - Yahoo.com
George Karlaftis collects first-team All-Big Ten accolades - PudueSports.com
Who is Brent Pry? Meet the new football coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies - USAToday.com
Report: Urban Meyer has no interest in returning to college - CBSSports.com
Spencer Rattler leaving Oklahoma - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Analysis and wrap video: Purdue-Florida State - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue-Florida State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue roars past Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Florida State - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue-Florida State - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. Florida State - GoldandBlack.com
No. 2 Purdue rolls past Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge - PurdueSports.com
Painter to be Inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame - PurdueSports.com
Freshman rankings - CBSSports.com
Hustle plays can take Purdue basketball to another level - JCOnline.com
No. 2 Purdue basketball runs away from Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Nell Fortner 'perfect person' to stabilize Purdue women's basketball in 1996-97 season - JCOnline.com
West Lafayette ranked 8th best college town - Exponent.com
Griffith and Mathews named to All-Region Team - PurdueSports.com
Boilers braced for Big Ten/ACC Challenge - PurdueSports.com
Purdue volleyball team using data to up its game - JCOnline.com
Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10 - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Women's Basketball: Team says 'don't overlook us' with ranked win - Exponent.com
Purdue students not afraid to share political beliefs on campus - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ron Moore (1955) Wide Receiver, Football
Jeff Mondron (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
Da'Shann Austin (1977) Cornerback, Football
Shinika Parks (1979) Guard, Women's Basketball
