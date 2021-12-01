 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 12.01.2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue QB Jack Plummer has entered the portal - GoldandBlack.com

DE George Karlaftis unanimous All-Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue mindful of possible roster bloat due to 'super seniors' - GoldandBlack.com

Who will replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame? Here's the Irish's potential candidate pool. - Yahoo.com

George Karlaftis collects first-team All-Big Ten accolades - PudueSports.com

Who is Brent Pry? Meet the new football coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies - USAToday.com

Report: Urban Meyer has no interest in returning to college - CBSSports.com

Spencer Rattler leaving Oklahoma - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Analysis and wrap video: Purdue-Florida State - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue-Florida State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue roars past Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Florida State - GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Purdue-Florida State - GoldandBlack.com

First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. Florida State - GoldandBlack.com

No. 2 Purdue rolls past Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge - PurdueSports.com

Painter to be Inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame - PurdueSports.com

Freshman rankings - CBSSports.com

Hustle plays can take Purdue basketball to another level - JCOnline.com

No. 2 Purdue basketball runs away from Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Nell Fortner 'perfect person' to stabilize Purdue women's basketball in 1996-97 season - JCOnline.com

West Lafayette ranked 8th best college town - Exponent.com

Griffith and Mathews named to All-Region Team - PurdueSports.com

Boilers braced for Big Ten/ACC Challenge - PurdueSports.com

Purdue volleyball team using data to up its game - JCOnline.com

Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10 - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Women's Basketball: Team says 'don't overlook us' with ranked win - Exponent.com

Purdue students not afraid to share political beliefs on campus - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ron Moore (1955) Wide Receiver, Football

Jeff Mondron (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

Da'Shann Austin (1977) Cornerback, Football

Shinika Parks (1979) Guard, Women's Basketball

