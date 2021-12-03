University Book Store Headlines: 12.03.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com football mailbag: Projecting the 2022 No. 1 defense - GoldandBlack.com
Possible bowl foes for Purdue? Glad you asked! - GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Purdue deserved better All-Big Ten honors - GoldandBlack.com
Lafayette man charged with resisting law enforcement following football fight - Exponent.com
Why Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman can become 'the next great coach in college football' - Yahoo.com
So close, yet so far: Why CFP expansion was stalled yet again - SI.com
Three takes on Adrian Martinez's decision to enter the transfer portal - HuskerOnline.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
The 411: No. 2 Purdue vs. Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue can win a shootout with Iowa, but would rather not have to - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball poised to be No. 1 if it wins Friday night - Exponent.com
Purdue to honor Larry Clisby, former long-time radio voice of Boilermaker basketball - JCOline.com
No. 2 Purdue Opens Big Ten Season Against Unbeaten Iowa - PurdueSports.com
‘This team has final four written all over it’ - Exponent.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue sweeps Illinois St. to advance the second round - PurdueSports.com
Hayley Bush makes history in Purdue volleyball's NCAA tournament win - JCOnline.com
Purdue off to strong start as four race at U.S. Open - PurdueSports.com
NCAA Tournament journey set to begin - PurdueSports.com
PSG promotes meal plans for off campus students - Exponent.com
Team confident in making a run in NCAA Tournament - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
DECEMBER 3
Mark Johanson (1957) Linebacker, Football
Ray Wallace (1963) Running bacl/DB, Football
Sharon Versyp (1966) Guard/Coach, Women's Basketball
Chris Kamininski (1966) Center, Football
Chris Drossos (1968) Linebacker, Football
Jay Simpson (1993) Forward, Men's Basketball
DECEMBER 4
Dennis Cirbes (1945) Halfback, Football
Jeff Romack (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tim Petro (1953) Linebacker, Football
Nick DiLillo (1958) Offensive Tackle, Football
Joe Linville (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Dale Wiliams (1970) Assistant Coach, Football
Gary McQuay (dec.) (1977) Forward, Men's Basketball
Jon Goldsberry (1981) Linebacker/Fullback, Football
Abe Trindle (1982) Cornerback, Football
David Pender (1987) Cornerback, Football
Kyle Sheehan (1987) Defensive Tackle, Football
Xavier Reese (1990) Wide Receiver, Football
Payne Durham (2000) Tight End, Football
Rickey Smith (2002) Defensive back, Football
DECEMBER 5
Mike Engelbrecht (1946) Quarterback/Linebacker, Football
Mike Szucs (1946) Halfback, Football
Keith Stewart (1969) Guard, Men's Basketball
Ryan Phipps (1972) Defensive Back, Football
Corissa Yasen (dec.) (1973) Forward, Women's Basketball
Stacey Lovelace (1974) Forward, Women's Basketball
J. Crabtree (1977) Running Back, Football
James Dunnigan (1978) Cornerback, Football
Taylor Manuel (1993) Forward, Women's Basketball
