{{ timeAgo('2021-12-03 06:32:48 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.03.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com football mailbag: Projecting the 2022 No. 1 defense - GoldandBlack.com

Possible bowl foes for Purdue? Glad you asked! - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: Purdue deserved better All-Big Ten honors - GoldandBlack.com

Lafayette man charged with resisting law enforcement following football fight - Exponent.com

Why Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman can become 'the next great coach in college football' - Yahoo.com

So close, yet so far: Why CFP expansion was stalled yet again - SI.com

Three takes on Adrian Martinez's decision to enter the transfer portal - HuskerOnline.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The 411: No. 2 Purdue vs. Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue can win a shootout with Iowa, but would rather not have to - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue basketball poised to be No. 1 if it wins Friday night - Exponent.com

Purdue to honor Larry Clisby, former long-time radio voice of Boilermaker basketball - JCOline.com

No. 2 Purdue Opens Big Ten Season Against Unbeaten Iowa - PurdueSports.com

‘This team has final four written all over it’ - Exponent.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue sweeps Illinois St. to advance the second round - PurdueSports.com

Hayley Bush makes history in Purdue volleyball's NCAA tournament win - JCOnline.com

Purdue off to strong start as four race at U.S. Open - PurdueSports.com

NCAA Tournament journey set to begin - PurdueSports.com

PSG promotes meal plans for off campus students - Exponent.com

Team confident in making a run in NCAA Tournament - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

DECEMBER 3

Mark Johanson (1957) Linebacker, Football

Ray Wallace (1963) Running bacl/DB, Football

Sharon Versyp (1966) Guard/Coach, Women's Basketball

Chris Kamininski (1966) Center, Football

Chris Drossos (1968) Linebacker, Football

Jay Simpson (1993) Forward, Men's Basketball

DECEMBER 4

Dennis Cirbes (1945) Halfback, Football

Jeff Romack (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tim Petro (1953) Linebacker, Football

Nick DiLillo (1958) Offensive Tackle, Football

Joe Linville (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Dale Wiliams (1970) Assistant Coach, Football

Gary McQuay (dec.) (1977) Forward, Men's Basketball

Jon Goldsberry (1981) Linebacker/Fullback, Football

Abe Trindle (1982) Cornerback, Football

David Pender (1987) Cornerback, Football

Kyle Sheehan (1987) Defensive Tackle, Football

Xavier Reese (1990) Wide Receiver, Football

Payne Durham (2000) Tight End, Football

Rickey Smith (2002) Defensive back, Football

DECEMBER 5

Mike Engelbrecht (1946) Quarterback/Linebacker, Football

Mike Szucs (1946) Halfback, Football

Keith Stewart (1969) Guard, Men's Basketball

Ryan Phipps (1972) Defensive Back, Football

Corissa Yasen (dec.) (1973) Forward, Women's Basketball

Stacey Lovelace (1974) Forward, Women's Basketball

J. Crabtree (1977) Running Back, Football

James Dunnigan (1978) Cornerback, Football

Taylor Manuel (1993) Forward, Women's Basketball

