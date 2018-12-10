Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 12.10.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

Purdue falls at Texas despite Edwards' 40 - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Houston Chronicle

Stat blast: Purdue-Texas - GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1: Purdue-Texas - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Final Thoughts: Purdue-Texas - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue searching for offensive balance - Journal & Courier ($)

Women start homestand with win over Loyola - Exponent | Purduesports.com

Football

Banquet report: Brohm describes season as 'learning experience' - GoldandBlack.com

Senior celebrate banquet - Purduesports.com

Video: Music City practice No. 2 - GoldandBlack.com

What is next for Ross-Ade and expectations for Purdue football - Journal & Courier ($)

Van Pelt puts "P" on his head after losing bet to Tyler Trent - Yahoo.com

Thieneman feels good about playing in bowl - Journal & Courier ($)

LB moving to rush end spot for bowl - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Hermanns hopes to be cleared for practice next week - GoldandBlack.com

Reviere to move inside for game with Auburn - GoldandBlack.com

Saints beat Bucs - USA Today | FoxSports.com



Olympic/Other

Purdue sets salary, tougher goals for Daniels - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Dec. 10

John Zordani (1958) Football, Linebacker

Torrey Vogel (1980) Football, Strong safety

Andre Chattams (1983) Football, Wide Receiver

Chris Bennett (1986) Football, Quarterback

Alexander Horvath (1998) Football, Running back

{{ article.author_name }}