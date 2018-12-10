University Book Store Headlines: 12.10.18
Basketball
Purdue falls at Texas despite Edwards' 40 - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Houston Chronicle
Stat blast: Purdue-Texas - GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1: Purdue-Texas - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Final Thoughts: Purdue-Texas - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue searching for offensive balance - Journal & Courier ($)
Women start homestand with win over Loyola - Exponent | Purduesports.com
Another one! 🚂 #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/wtKIKBdE9g— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 9, 2018
Football
Banquet report: Brohm describes season as 'learning experience' - GoldandBlack.com
Senior celebrate banquet - Purduesports.com
Video: Music City practice No. 2 - GoldandBlack.com
What is next for Ross-Ade and expectations for Purdue football - Journal & Courier ($)
Van Pelt puts "P" on his head after losing bet to Tyler Trent - Yahoo.com
Thieneman feels good about playing in bowl - Journal & Courier ($)
LB moving to rush end spot for bowl - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Hermanns hopes to be cleared for practice next week - GoldandBlack.com
Reviere to move inside for game with Auburn - GoldandBlack.com
Saints beat Bucs - USA Today | FoxSports.com
Olympic/Other
Purdue sets salary, tougher goals for Daniels - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: Dec. 10
John Zordani (1958) Football, Linebacker
Torrey Vogel (1980) Football, Strong safety
Andre Chattams (1983) Football, Wide Receiver
Chris Bennett (1986) Football, Quarterback
Alexander Horvath (1998) Football, Running back
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.