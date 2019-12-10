University Book Store Headlines: 12.11.2019
PURDUE BASKETBALL
After difficult freshman season, Eric Hunter coming of age for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
Bracketology: Purdue to St. Louis — ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Names to consider: Purdue's defensive coordinator vacancy — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
Exit Interview: Brycen Hopkins — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The 150 greatest coaches ever — ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue football recruiting notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)
J.C. DB visiting Purdue this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Wrestling: Lydy takes home second Big Ten honor — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Three Boilermakers named to AVCA All-Region team — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Drews named Indoor Player-of-the-Year — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Madia, Sarhage take on new roles — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Perry Williams (1946) Fullback, Football
Chris Scott (1961) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gary Seitz (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mike Wagner (1971) Quarterback, Football
Brandon Robinson (1980) Running Back, Football
Aaron Levin (1981) Kicker/Punter, Football
Fabian Martin (1985) Cornerback, Football
Robert Kugler (1992) Center, Football
Kelvin KJ Stokes (1999) Defensive Line, Football
