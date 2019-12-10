News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 12.11.2019

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Eric Hunter is having a solid sophomore season for Purdue.
Eric Hunter is having a solid sophomore season for Purdue. (GoldandBlack.com)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

After difficult freshman season, Eric Hunter coming of age for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology: Purdue to St. Louis — ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL


Names to consider: Purdue's defensive coordinator vacancy — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

Exit Interview: Brycen Hopkins — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The 150 greatest coaches ever — ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue football recruiting notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)

J.C. DB visiting Purdue this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Wrestling: Lydy takes home second Big Ten honor — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Three Boilermakers named to AVCA All-Region team — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Drews named Indoor Player-of-the-Year — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Madia, Sarhage take on new roles — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Perry Williams (1946) Fullback, Football

Chris Scott (1961) Defensive Tackle, Football

Gary Seitz (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mike Wagner (1971) Quarterback, Football

Brandon Robinson (1980) Running Back, Football

Aaron Levin (1981) Kicker/Punter, Football

Fabian Martin (1985) Cornerback, Football

Robert Kugler (1992) Center, Football

Kelvin KJ Stokes (1999) Defensive Line, Football

{{ article.author_name }}