PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Nojel Eastern's role, big men's productivity and Jahaad Proctor — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Chat transcript: Eastern, bigs and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue Basketball Stock Watch — Journal and Courier ($)
25 + 1: Purdue 24th — CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Bell, Hopkins earn AP Big Ten honors — Associated Press
Freshman Breakdown: Defense — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue In the Pros: Week 14 — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Malachi Melton flips to Rutgers — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Chat transcript: Purdue football recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Senior Season Report: Ben Kreul — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Sammy Carter (1950) Defensive Back, Football
Rubin Carter (1952) Assistant coach, Football
Adoaf Harris (1966) Running Back, Football
Linc Darner (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball
John Allison (1979) Center, Men's Basketball
Ronnie Johnson (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dalyn Dawkins (1994) Running Back, Football
Austin Logan (1994) Safety, Football
