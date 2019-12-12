Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Jeff Brohm's search for a new defensive coordinator is underway. (USA Today Sports)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

BOILING OVER: Purdue's defensive coordinator search — GoldandBlack.com ($) Weekly Word: What should Purdue look for? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Hummel named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year — USA Basketball Weekly Word: The Art of the 'Benching'— GoldandBlack.com ($) Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford returned to hero's welcome — Indianapolis Star ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

BOILING OVER: Purdue football recruiting notes on weekend visitors and upcoming signees — GoldandBlack.com ($) Weekly Word: The graduate transfer market— GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Volleyball: Purdue embraces underdog role — Journal and Courier ($) Volleyball: Boilermakers primed for Regional in Waco — PurdueSports.com Baseball: Lindblom signs three-year deal with Brewers — PurdueSports.com

