Jeff Brohm's search for a new defensive coordinator is underway. (USA Today Sports)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

BOILING OVER: Purdue's defensive coordinator search โ€” GoldandBlack.com ($) Weekly Word: What should Purdue look for? โ€” GoldandBlack.com ($)

๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿ‘‡



๐Ÿ—ฃ๏ธ @RobbieHummel on winning 2019 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year



ยป https://t.co/lKBhchkCpM pic.twitter.com/SXTx7b2z0b — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) December 13, 2019

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Hummel named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year โ€” USA Basketball Weekly Word: The Art of the 'Benching'โ€” GoldandBlack.com ($) Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford returned to hero's welcome โ€” Indianapolis Star ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

BOILING OVER: Purdue football recruiting notes on weekend visitors and upcoming signees โ€” GoldandBlack.com ($) Weekly Word: The graduate transfer marketโ€” GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Volleyball: Purdue embraces underdog role โ€” Journal and Courier ($) Volleyball: Boilermakers primed for Regional in Waco โ€” PurdueSports.com Baseball: Lindblom signs three-year deal with Brewers โ€” PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY