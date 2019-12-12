University Book Store Headlines: 12.13.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
BOILING OVER: Purdue's defensive coordinator search — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: What should Purdue look for? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝗶𝗻 👇— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) December 13, 2019
🗣️ @RobbieHummel on winning 2019 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year
» https://t.co/lKBhchkCpM pic.twitter.com/SXTx7b2z0b
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Hummel named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year — USA Basketball
Weekly Word: The Art of the 'Benching'— GoldandBlack.com ($)
Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford returned to hero's welcome — Indianapolis Star ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILING OVER: Purdue football recruiting notes on weekend visitors and upcoming signees — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: The graduate transfer market— GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Volleyball: Purdue embraces underdog role — Journal and Courier ($)
Volleyball: Boilermakers primed for Regional in Waco — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Lindblom signs three-year deal with Brewers — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Murray Malveaux (1951) Forward, Men's Basketball
Lindsey Hicks (1981) Forward, Women's Basketball
Terrance Landers (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
Saturday
George Pappas (1942) Offensive Guard, Football
Joe Tenkman (1950) Defensive End, Football
Dave Hood (1957) Quarterback, Football
Paul Hanna (1959) Defensive Line, Football
Caleb Bonds (1965) Running Back, Football
Jeff Arnold (1965) Center, Men's Basketball
John Jackson (1970) Defensive Back, Football
Galen Morrow (1971) Running Back, Football
Joe Odom (1979) Linebacker, Football
Mike McDonald (1984) Defensive End, Football
Sunday
Larry Burton (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Larry Taylor (1967) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike Hartnagel (1976) Defensive End, Football
Anthony Brown (1993) Defensive Back, Football
