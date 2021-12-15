 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-15 00:46:27 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.15.2021

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue poised to sign promising 2022 class — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Kansas State cornerback transferring to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

Boilermakers land transfer offensive lineman Sione Finau — GoldandBlack.com

Tight end Max Klare flips from Duke — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue getting 'super explosive' safety in Joseph JeffersonGoldandBlack.com ($)

Significant Purdue basketball recruiting news — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Fletcher Loyer or Braden Smith will win Mr. Basketball, then go to Purdue — Indianapolis Star ($)

Football: Early signing period might be in trouble — CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

O'Connell looks for 'a lot more good memories' by returning to Purdue — Journal and Courier ($)

After Bell and Karlaftis opt out of bowl game, who steps up? — Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue third in ESPN power rankings — ESPN.com

Bracketology: Purdue No. 1 in the Midwest — ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue lands on 106 student-athletes on Academic All-Big Ten rolls — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Larry Burton (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Larry Taylor (1967) Offensive Guard, Football

Mike Hartnagel (1976) Defensive End, Football

Anthony Brown (1993) Defensive Back, Football

{{ article.author_name }}