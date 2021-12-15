University Book Store Headlines: 12.15.2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue poised to sign promising 2022 class — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Kansas State cornerback transferring to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
Boilermakers land transfer offensive lineman Sione Finau — GoldandBlack.com
Tight end Max Klare flips from Duke — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue getting 'super explosive' safety in Joseph Jefferson — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Significant Purdue basketball recruiting news — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Fletcher Loyer or Braden Smith will win Mr. Basketball, then go to Purdue — Indianapolis Star ($)
Football: Early signing period might be in trouble — CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
O'Connell looks for 'a lot more good memories' by returning to Purdue — Journal and Courier ($)
After Bell and Karlaftis opt out of bowl game, who steps up? — Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue lands on 106 student-athletes on Academic All-Big Ten rolls — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Larry Burton (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Larry Taylor (1967) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike Hartnagel (1976) Defensive End, Football
Anthony Brown (1993) Defensive Back, Football
