{{ timeAgo('2021-12-15 22:45:14 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.16.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue Signing Day Notebook: Karlaftis and Strickland, Louisiana and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Meet Purdue's 2022 class — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com

Wednesday transfer additions — Christopher Brooks | Tyrone Tracy | Elijah Canion

Purdue's 2022 class by position — Offense ($) | Defense ($)

Signing Day chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Breakdown: Signing Day at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly World: College football recruiting's new reality — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly World: NCAA should move the early signing date again — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Brady Allen's one of three finalists for Mr. Football — Indianapolis Star

Top Purdue basketball target announcing on Thursday — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Bryce Austin enters the transfer portal — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Seven memorable moments from the Crossroads Classic — Journal and Courier ($)

The greatest transfers in college basketball history (Kyle Macy) — ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Women's Basketball: Purdue lands commitment from South Bend star — South Bend Tribune | Journal and Courier

Volleyball: Caitlyn Newton named second-team All-America — PurdueSports.com

Diving: Downs & Duncan Win Synchro Gold, Clinch Worlds Bid — PurdueSports.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Randy Saal (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball

Dick Marvel (1947) Linebacker, Football

Tom Mylet (1949) Linebacker, Football

Paul Piferi (2000) Quarterback, Football

John Means (1950) Linebacker, Football

Bob McCurdy (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football

Robert Tolbert (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

Brett Buscher (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball

Michelle Clark (1988) Guard, Women's Basketball

Kingsley Ike (1993) Defensive End, Football

Andy Chelf (1996) Safety, Football

Mike Little (1996) Cornerback, Football

