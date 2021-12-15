University Book Store Headlines: 12.16.2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue Signing Day Notebook: Karlaftis and Strickland, Louisiana and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Meet Purdue's 2022 class — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com
Wednesday transfer additions — Christopher Brooks | Tyrone Tracy | Elijah Canion
Purdue's 2022 class by position — Offense ($) | Defense ($)
Signing Day chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Breakdown: Signing Day at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly World: College football recruiting's new reality — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly World: NCAA should move the early signing date again — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brady Allen's one of three finalists for Mr. Football — Indianapolis Star
Top Purdue basketball target announcing on Thursday — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Bryce Austin enters the transfer portal — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Seven memorable moments from the Crossroads Classic — Journal and Courier ($)
The greatest transfers in college basketball history (Kyle Macy) — ESPN.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Women's Basketball: Purdue lands commitment from South Bend star — South Bend Tribune | Journal and Courier
Volleyball: Caitlyn Newton named second-team All-America — PurdueSports.com
Diving: Downs & Duncan Win Synchro Gold, Clinch Worlds Bid — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Randy Saal (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball
Dick Marvel (1947) Linebacker, Football
Tom Mylet (1949) Linebacker, Football
Paul Piferi (2000) Quarterback, Football
John Means (1950) Linebacker, Football
Bob McCurdy (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football
Robert Tolbert (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
Brett Buscher (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball
Michelle Clark (1988) Guard, Women's Basketball
Kingsley Ike (1993) Defensive End, Football
Andy Chelf (1996) Safety, Football
Mike Little (1996) Cornerback, Football
