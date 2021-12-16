University Book Store Headlines: 12.17.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE RECRUITING
Four-star guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
BO: Purdue's 2023 targets, football's next moves and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com video: Fletcher Loyer vs. Braden Smith — GoldandBlack.com
Former Indiana Mr. Football enters portal — Indianapolis Star ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue meets Butler in final Crossroads Classic — PurdueSports.com
Butler bids painful farewell to Crossroads Classic — Indianapolis Star ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue in midst of transfer portal spree — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Karlaftis, Bell named AFCA first-team All-Americans — PurdueSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Softball: Purdue announces 2022 schedule — PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: No. 15 Purdue to take on No. 13 Iowa State – PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Randy Saal (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball
Dick Marvel (1947) Linebacker, Football
Tom Mylet (1949) Linebacker, Football
Paul Piferi (2000) Quarterback, Football
John Means (1950) Linebacker, Football
Bob McCurdy (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football
Robert Tolbert (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
Brett Buscher (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball
Michelle Clark (1988) Guard, Women's Basketball
Kingsley Ike (1993) Defensive End, Football
Andy Chelf (1996) Safety, Football
Mike Little (1996) Cornerback, Football
Saturday, Dec. 18
Tom Bayless (1947) Offensive End, Football
Morgan Burke (dec. 6/15/2020) (1951) Athletics Director, Administration
Marty Savage (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jon Kitchel (1959) Forward, Men's Basketball
Dwayne O'Connor (1967) Tight End, Football
Mike Martin (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Greg Orton (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
Sunday, Dec. 19
Moose Skowron (dec.) (1930) Punter, Football
Greg Oradat (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
John Seibel (dec.) (1957) Kicker, Football
Matt Morgan (1965) Linebacker, Football
James Cole (1971) Linebacker, Football
Rick Trefzger (1973) Quarterback, Football
Joey Harris (1980) Running Back, Football
Ricardo Allen (1991) Cornerback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.