{{ timeAgo('2021-12-16 22:43:16 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.17.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE RECRUITING

Four-star guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

BO: Purdue's 2023 targets, football's next moves and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com video: Fletcher Loyer vs. Braden SmithGoldandBlack.com

Former Indiana Mr. Football enters portal — Indianapolis Star ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue meets Butler in final Crossroads Classic — PurdueSports.com

Butler bids painful farewell to Crossroads Classic — Indianapolis Star ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue in midst of transfer portal spree — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Karlaftis, Bell named AFCA first-team All-Americans — PurdueSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Softball: Purdue announces 2022 schedule — PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: No. 15 Purdue to take on No. 13 Iowa State – PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Randy Saal (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball

Dick Marvel (1947) Linebacker, Football

Tom Mylet (1949) Linebacker, Football

Paul Piferi (2000) Quarterback, Football

John Means (1950) Linebacker, Football

Bob McCurdy (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football

Robert Tolbert (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

Brett Buscher (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball

Michelle Clark (1988) Guard, Women's Basketball

Kingsley Ike (1993) Defensive End, Football

Andy Chelf (1996) Safety, Football

Mike Little (1996) Cornerback, Football

Saturday, Dec. 18

Tom Bayless (1947) Offensive End, Football

Morgan Burke (dec. 6/15/2020) (1951) Athletics Director, Administration

Marty Savage (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jon Kitchel (1959) Forward, Men's Basketball

Dwayne O'Connor (1967) Tight End, Football

Mike Martin (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Greg Orton (1986) Wide Receiver, Football

Sunday, Dec. 19

Moose Skowron (dec.) (1930) Punter, Football

Greg Oradat (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football

John Seibel (dec.) (1957) Kicker, Football

Matt Morgan (1965) Linebacker, Football

James Cole (1971) Linebacker, Football

Rick Trefzger (1973) Quarterback, Football

Joey Harris (1980) Running Back, Football

Ricardo Allen (1991) Cornerback, Football

