{{ timeAgo('2021-12-27 07:07:41 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.27.2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three Thoughts From the Weekend - GoldandBlack.com

No Karlaftis? No Bell? No problem for Purdue ?- GoldandBlack.com

Brohm was almost Heupel four years ago - The Tennessean

Music City Welcome Party cancelled - Exponent | The Tennessean

Music City Bowl a homecoming for TJ Sheffield - Journal and Courier

Purdue looks to flip script from last visit to Music City - GoldandBlack.com

Looking back at Purdue's "Basketball on Grass" - VolsWire

Purdue lands IU cornerback from transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue embraces "next-man-up" mantra - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten bowl picks -- GoldandBlack.com

10 Storylines to track: Purdue-Tennessee - Journal and Courier

Tennessee releases depth chart - Volswire

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Women's hoops playing 'free' - Exponent

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Randy Minniear (1943) Halfback, Football

Bob Yunaska (1946) Linebacker, Football

Kevin Wolthausen (1957) Assistant Coach, Football

Jameson Evans (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

Basil Smotherman (1994) Forward, Men's Basketball

