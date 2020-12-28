University Book Store Headlines: 12.28.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon further review: Purdue's win over Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
Rutgers hosts Purdue Tuesday night - Rutgers Athletics
The inequality of college basketball coaching - AthleticDirectorU
Analysis: Purdue's win over Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
More on Purdue-Maryland - Purduesports.com
Time off welcome for women's basketball - Journal & Courier
Ivey, Newman made difference - Journal & Courier
Scouting Purdue basketball - Scarlet Nation (Rivals)
Purdue has added Western Kentucky LG Tyler Witt as a grad transfer. The Joliet, Ill., native is the fifth grad transfer offensive lineman Jeff Brohm has added during his #Purdue tenure.https://t.co/PjaJCXbzu1 pic.twitter.com/ScJzSUr3H4— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 27, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three Thoughts from the Weekend: - GoldandBlack.com
Which college coaches could be headed to the NFL? - YahooSports (Thamel)
Defensive coordinator hot board: GoldandBlack.com
Long snapper Zecchino allowed to fulfill dream - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Billy Dicken (1974) Quarterback, Football
Alex Tone (1978) Strong Safety, Football
Jimmy Herman (1993) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.